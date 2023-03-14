Dura Software: DVSAnalytics Partners With Global Contact Center Software Manufacturer XIMA Software

New partnership centers on providing expanded Workforce Optimization capabilities to XIMA's dynamic contact center platform, both premise-based and CCaaS

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / DVSAnalytics and XIMA have announced a new partnership that will provide contact centers with even more capabilities to enhance their customer service and more efficiently manage their agent workforce. DVS's Encore Quality Management, Workforce Management and Speech Analytics functionality equips XIMA customers with an expanded toolset, arming them with enhanced ways to manage efficiencies of their contact center while elevating their customers' experience.

"Our new partnership with XIMA makes truly world-class contact center technology affordable to large, medium and small contact centers," states Chris Williams, CEO of DVS. "Expectations are at an all-time high for exceptional customer service no matter the size of the organization. Every interaction with customers is an opportunity to build brand loyalty so all entities need to ensure they're putting their best foot forward. The XIMA-DVS partnership provides contact centers enterprise-level feature functionality in an easy-to-use package with a fantastic ROI."

XIMA, headquartered in South Jordan, Utah, produces scalable, dynamic Contact Center technology for both on premise or as a Service (CCaaS) in the cloud. XIMA's contact center software provides in-depth interactive voice response (IVR), skills-based routing, queue callback (callback assist), Cradle-to-Grave insight, custom reporting, real-time wallboards, and interactive chat options for agents and customers.

The new partnership will enable both companies to reach a wider range of customers. This collaboration offers new workforce optimization capabilities for existing XIMA customers as well as new customers searching to add exceptional Contact Center capabilities to their Avaya, Netsapiens, RingCentral, Metaswitch, Mitel and other leading Unified Communications platforms.

"DVS's Encore Quality Management, Speech Analytics and Workforce Management capabilities perfectly complement our platform in that it brings even more tools and data to help contact centers reach their potential to provide truly outstanding customer service," stated Nate Thatcher, XIMA CEO.

ABOUT DVSAnalytics

DVSAnalytics Inc. (DVS) workforce optimization solutions (WFO) are designed to improve the customer experience and maximize employee engagement and productivity by offering analytics-enabled insights into customer interactions and contact center operations. DVS Encore® solutions include voice and desktop recording, analytics, quality and performance management, workforce management, reporting, and a powerful set of employee engagement capabilities. Learn more about DVSAnalytics at https://dvsanalytics.com.

ABOUT XIMA

Xima Software is a global market-leading SaaS and software platform. Xima's software enables companies and value-added resellers of all sizes to optimize their businesses operationally through highly configurable contact center solutions via analytics and call reporting, real-time wallboards, skills-based routing, queue callback, multi-channel, and web chat solutions. Learn more at www.ximasoftware.com.

