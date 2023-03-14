BNY Mellon to Leverage Proxymity's Full Digital Proxy Voting Service, Goes Live in Belgian and French Markets

Global Bank initially rolling out to Belgium and France for 2023 season

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Proxymity, one of the world's leading digital investor communication platforms, announced today that The Bank of New York Mellon will leverage its digital voting service Vote Connect Total across several international markets. The global bank is initially rolling out this service to the Belgium and France markets for the 2023 season.

Proxymity Vote Connect Total is the digital proxy service powered by Proxymity's investor communications platform. The service allows "golden source" meeting announcements and agendas to be published directly from issuers to investors. Investors can then send votes in real-time to issuers or their agents without the need for manual intervention and receive true digital confirmation that their votes have been cast.

Rachel Turner, Global Head of Commercial Product at BNY Mellon, said: "As a long-time collaborator with Proxymity, and one of its early investors, we're pleased to announce the go-live on Proxymity's digital proxy voting platform across our French and Belgium markets. Achieving this milestone further demonstrates our deep commitment to offer a world-class proxy service experience through innovative digital solutions for our clients."

In 2020, and again in 2022 as part of Proxymity's Series B fundraising, BNY Mellon invested in Proxymity as part of an industry-leading consortium, recognising the benefits of a widely adopted platform across the investment ecosystem.

Dean Little, Co-Founder and CEO of Proxymity, said: "We are thrilled to support BNY Mellon as it goes live on our digital proxy service in several European markets. BNY Mellon is an important, long-term member of investor consortium and a valued client. I look forward to our ongoing successful collaboration?one that is collectively bringing benefits and technological innovation to the global financial ecosystem."

About Proxymity

Proxymity connects the world's ecosystem of issuers, intermediaries, and investors digitally in real time, bringing unprecedented transparency, efficiency, and accuracy to traditional paper-based processes. Trusted by the world's largest financial institutions, it is the leading digital investor communications platform, serving over twenty-five markets world-wide.

Proxymity offers two solutions suites: Vote Connect, a fully digital proxy voting solution allowing meeting data, votes and more to be sent and received in real-time; and Shareholder ID, a fully automated shareholder disclosure solution that aids regulatory compliance.

Our solutions give public companies confidence that their AGM/EGM agendas are transmitted as "golden source" and provide institutional investors with the time they need to research and vote on corporate decisions, as well as actual digital confirmation that their votes have been received. The digital-native platform, built on highly scalable technology, provides full compliance with the latest regulations such as the Shareholder Rights Directive (SRD II).

Proxymity promotes enhanced environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) by improving communication between issuers and investors and making it easier for intermediaries to be efficient, timely and compliant when servicing their clients.

The company is backed by a global consortium of the industry's most influential financial institutions, representing seven of the world's top ten Global Custodians managing over $200 trillion in assets under custody (BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon, Citi, Computershare, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Mediant, State Street).

