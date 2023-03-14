Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.03.2023
Breaking News! Fortune-500-Kunde schlägt zu!
JS Operating Co: Jungle Scout Introduces AI Integration for Instant Amazon Listing Creation

Jungle Scout's Listing Builder leverages Open AI's model to generate high-performing Amazon product listing copy with the click of a button

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Jungle Scout, the leading all-in-one platform for ecommerce sellers, today announced the launch of AI Assist, an artificial intelligence integration with its Listing Builder feature that generates content for Amazon listings with the click of a button. This enhancement allows Amazon sellers to automate the tedious - yet critical - task of creating optimized product listings with speed and ease.

Product listing optimization is one of the most crucial drivers of success for Amazon sellers, ensuring higher ranking in search results and increased product discoverability. Yet, according to research, it is a top pain point for Amazon sellers.

AI Assist uses Jungle Scout's lists of relevant and competitive Amazon keywords and leverages OpenAI's model to generate listing copy, including a title, description, and more.

Benefits include:

  • Time savings - AI Assist instantly generates listing copy, which sellers can edit and refine as needed.
  • Idea generation - AI Assist may generate new ideas for product benefits for Amazon sellers to highlight when marketing their products.
  • Removal of language barriers - Non-English speakers can generate high-quality listings for a global customer base without needing translation aids.

"AI will become more powerful over time and play a greater role in ecommerce. As the technology evolves, it will offer shoppers better support and a seamless experience personalized to their unique preferences and needs," says Stephen Curial, Chief Technology Officer at Jungle Scout. "We are always focused on enhancing Amazon sellers' experiences and look forward to AI optimizing all aspects of their business, from managing customer service to marketing."

Listing Builder AI Assist is currently available for Jungle Scout Professional Plan subscribers. See here for more information.

About Jungle Scout

Jungle Scout is the leading all-in-one platform for ecommerce sellers, supporting more than $50 billion in annual Amazon revenue. Founded in 2015 as the first Amazon product research tool, Jungle Scout today features a full suite of best-in-class business management solutions and powerful market intelligence resources to help entrepreneurs, up to the world's largest brands, manage their ecommerce businesses. Jungle Scout is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and supports 10 global Amazon marketplaces.

Contact Information

Cathryn Hurdle
Public Relations Strategist
press@junglescout.com
(613) 639 9067

SOURCE: Jungle Scout

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743610/Jungle-Scout-Introduces-AI-Integration-for-Instant-Amazon-Listing-Creation

