Eliciting Insights Announces Results of Survey on Online Appointment Scheduling in Healthcare

Results indicate patients among all ages prefer self-service scheduling for their healthcare appointments

GRANBY, CT / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Eliciting Insights, a strategy and market research company specializing in healthcare technology, today announced the results from a recent survey of U.S. consumers, over the age of 18, who had seen a healthcare provider in the last 12 months. Individuals surveyed were asked if they used or would use an online scheduling tool to book a medical appointment, and how likely they were to use it again.

Significant results from the survey include:

Millennial (99%), Gen X (97%) and Baby Boomers (92%) respondents would use self-service scheduling if offered.

80% of Millennials have used online scheduling; another 19% haven't booked an online appointment but would if it was offered.

69% of Gen X have used online scheduling; another 28% haven't booked online but would if it was offered.

55% of Baby Boomers have used online scheduling, and another 32% haven't booked it but would if it was offered.

76% of Millennial respondents would be more likely to choose a new healthcare provider who offers online scheduling, compared to Gen X (55%) and Baby Boomers (36%) counterparts.

92% of the respondents who have booked online plan to do it again.

"Online appointment scheduling is widely used across multiple industries, and many individuals are comfortable with this familiar technology. Today, consumers expect these same digital, convenient and accessible options in their healthcare experience," says Trish Rivard, CEO & principal consultant, Eliciting Insights. "It is clear from the survey results that online scheduling needs more prominence in healthcare providers' digital strategies, as it is a key tool to increasing patient satisfaction and loyalty."

