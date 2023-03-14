Anzeige
Eliciting Insights Announces Results of Survey on Online Appointment Scheduling in Healthcare

Results indicate patients among all ages prefer self-service scheduling for their healthcare appointments

GRANBY, CT / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Eliciting Insights, a strategy and market research company specializing in healthcare technology, today announced the results from a recent survey of U.S. consumers, over the age of 18, who had seen a healthcare provider in the last 12 months. Individuals surveyed were asked if they used or would use an online scheduling tool to book a medical appointment, and how likely they were to use it again.

Significant results from the survey include:

  • Millennial (99%), Gen X (97%) and Baby Boomers (92%) respondents would use self-service scheduling if offered.
  • 80% of Millennials have used online scheduling; another 19% haven't booked an online appointment but would if it was offered.
  • 69% of Gen X have used online scheduling; another 28% haven't booked online but would if it was offered.
  • 55% of Baby Boomers have used online scheduling, and another 32% haven't booked it but would if it was offered.
  • 76% of Millennial respondents would be more likely to choose a new healthcare provider who offers online scheduling, compared to Gen X (55%) and Baby Boomers (36%) counterparts.
  • 92% of the respondents who have booked online plan to do it again.

"Online appointment scheduling is widely used across multiple industries, and many individuals are comfortable with this familiar technology. Today, consumers expect these same digital, convenient and accessible options in their healthcare experience," says Trish Rivard, CEO & principal consultant, Eliciting Insights. "It is clear from the survey results that online scheduling needs more prominence in healthcare providers' digital strategies, as it is a key tool to increasing patient satisfaction and loyalty."

For additional details on this study, please contact Eliciting Insights at info@elicitinginsights.com.

About Eliciting Insights
Founded in 2015, Eliciting Insights is a strategy and market research company specializing in healthcare technology. Our goal is to empower providers, investors, and healthcare vendors to make better healthcare investment decisions using primary data and insights using market data as the foundation for success.

Visit Eliciting Insights at www.elicitinginsights.com or contact info@elicitinginsights.com for more information.

###

Press contact information:
Lacy Herman
Anderson Interactive
727-478-9893
lacy@andersoni.com

SOURCE: Eliciting Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743485/Eliciting-Insights-Announces-Results-of-Survey-on-Online-Appointment-Scheduling-in-Healthcare

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
