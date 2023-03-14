Zane Networks, LLC: ONC-Funded Initiative Expands Diversity Among DC's Public Health IT Workforce

Now in its second semester, PHIT4DC provides education and training to individuals from underrepresented backgrounds in public health, informatics and data science

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Zane Networks, LLC, a leader in healthcare transformation services and solutions, was selected to be a part of the Public Health Informatics and Technology (PHIT4DC) initiative - funded by a grant from The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC). The initiative, which kicked-off in August, 2022 and is now in its second semester, aims to increase diversity in health technology through identifying and educating individuals in D.C. from underrepresented backgrounds in public health, informatics and data science.

PHIT4DC is led by core educational anchor institutions: University of The District of Columbia (UDC) and Howard University (HU). The program offers the city the opportunity to implement a cross-institutional infrastructure between these universities that will build a consistent recruitment pipeline across multiple pathways (AA/AS, bachelors, MPH, pharmacy/health professional, and post-graduate fellowships) along the education continuum. Supporting partners of this initiative include Chesapeake Regional Information System for our Patients (CRISP), Zane Networks, LLC, and The District of Columbia Primary Care Association.

"Health IT is a key part in the transformation of healthcare, and diversity in this field is essential to ensuring that underrepresented communities have a platform to share valuable insight on improving innovation for all," said Luigi Leblanc, vice president of technology, Zane Networks. "We're honored to work with UDC and HU, the two historically Black colleges and universities in the Nation's Capital, along with the additional consortium partners towards the goal of increasing diversity in health IT and cultivating a future of leaders."

The PHIT4DC classes will recruit more than 500 students over a two-year period. This program provides students with an interdisciplinary and culturally responsive curriculum, with a special focus on practical hands-on experience and knowledge in health information technology, particularly certified electronic health technologies for both inpatient and ambulatory health information exchanges and administrative competencies.

The first semester culminated in a ceremony recognizing students who had completed the course. PHIT4DC's second semester began on January 17, 2023 and will continue virtually through April 27, 2023. During this semester, students will be exposed to class and lab work, team projects, HIMSS certification training, and eClinicalWorks training.

"The planning for the PHIT4DC course from various healthcare professionals was excellent, and it provided me with an in-depth understanding of how information systems operate in healthcare settings and public health organizations. I gained an understanding of the significance of information technology in managing primary care facilities, the dynamics that lie beneath the HIE and the tools that are necessary to specify the requirement for creating or modifying public health related information systems." - Princess-Lisa Cofie, first semester student.

Zane Networks has played a key role in identifying and securing lecturers, across various fields of health IT and public health, to participate in speaking to and engaging with the program's students. Additionally, the organization supports the technical aspects of the program and extends internship and job placement opportunities to student participants. Two students from PHIT4DC's first semester participated in Zane's internship program and are continuing their internship during the second semester to work in identified FQHCs in D.C.

To learn more about PHIT4DC, visit https://www.phit4dc.com. Photos are available upon request.

About Zane Networks, LLC

Founded in 2000, Zane Networks helps organizations leverage innovative health information technology tools and data through direct technical assistance and coaching, software development, and implementation. Zane Networks is certified as an Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business and HUBZone by the U.S. Small Business Administration, a Certified Business Enterprise, and a Minority Business Enterprise. Zane Networks is a management services organization certified by the Maryland Health Care Commission and nationally accredited by DirectTrust.

To learn more about how Zane Networks solves complex challenges, including Medicaid consulting, health quality improvement, virtual health solutions, interoperability and data exchange and FHIR-enabled care coordination, visit www.zanenetworks.com.

Media Contact:

Lacy Herman

Anderson Interactive

727-478-9893

lacy@andersoni.com

SOURCE: Zane Networks, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743487/ONC-Funded-Initiative-Expands-Diversity-Among-DCs-Public-Health-IT-Workforce