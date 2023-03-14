Anvilogic Sweeps 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards with 3 Golds

The company's Forge Team received Cybersecurity Team of the Year alongside the company's win for Threat, Detection, Intelligence, and Response and Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company.

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Anvilogic , the AI-driven SOC platform that automates security operations, helping teams go from threat to detection and incident response in minutes, has been named a three-time gold winner in the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The triple honor recognizes Anvilogic's ongoing mission to empower and be a force multiplier for security professionals at every level to focus on the threats that matter, further affirming the value and expertise in the following categories:

Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company - Gold

Cybersecurity Team of the Year - Gold

Threat Detection, Intelligence, and Response - Gold

"Anvilogic, at its core, helps organizations better protect their most critical assets and gives security teams, the true unsung heroes, the time and resources to more effectively detect and hunt credible threats," said Karthik Kannan, CEO of Anvilogic. "The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards validate feedback from our customers: Anvilogic targets detection engineering inefficiencies that cause bottlenecks, by providing detection automation, enhanced detection coverage and continuous visibility. We thank the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for recognizing the Platform and the work of Anvilogic's Forge Team to help bridge the gap in today's SOC."

The triple-gold recognition is another win for Anvilogic as the company continues its quest to unify its threat detection processes across hybrid logging platforms. With Anvilogic, organizations can get back in the driver's seat of their security. A force multiplier for security tools and teams, Anvilogic merges automation, AI, frameworks, and no-code to the SOC in a single platform. With over 1,000 out-of-the-box detections, content, and recommendations published by The Forge team, organizations save time, effort, and money - upwards of 180 person-hours of detection time within one month of being operational and an average annual financial savings of more than $500K.

"We congratulate Anvilogic for the recognition as a gold award winner in multiple categories of the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 8th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 800 entries in more than 300 award categories, the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in defending against today's evolving cybersecurity threats."

About Anvilogic

Anvilogic is the AI-driven SOC platform that helps security operations teams achieve threat detection and incident response in minutes. Combining proprietary detection and enrichment frameworks, a no-code builder, and visual hunting/triage workflows, Anvilogic empowers teams with unmatched continuous security. The world's greatest security operations teams - including those at PayPal, Regeneron, and TJX - rely on Anvilogic to take control of cybersecurity chaos and protect and accelerate their business. Simplify your security operations at anvilogic.com .

About Cyber Security Excellence Awards

The 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize companies, products, and professionals demonstrating excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. The winners are selected based on the strength of their nomination as well as the popular vote by members of the Information Security Community.

