Mooresville, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2023) - On February 4, National Hemp Day, The Hemp Doctor raised $3,294.84 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. This fundraiser for the cancer charity was run through an email campaign, donating a portion of sales to the organization. The Hemp Doctor is passionate about community involvement and believes in the power of individuals to make a difference.

The Hemp Doctor family is intimately familiar with the crushing reality of cancer. In 2020 Robert Shade, owner-operator of The Hemp Doctor was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. After an arduous battle Robert went into remission in 2021. His fight against this disease was terrible but not uncommon. Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma is one of the most common types of cancers in the USA, according to the American Cancer Society. Almost 4% of all cancers diagnosed in America today are non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society was a way for the Shade family and The Hemp Doctor to say thank you for all the support they received through Robert's treatment and recovery.

"Being a Stage 4 cancer survivor is something I am fortunate to be able to say. The Lymphoma and Leukemia society uses their platform to help educate and raise awareness of this terrible disease, and through donations like this, another life can be saved," said Robert.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society has set the lofty goal of curing blood cancers while improving the quality of life for the people currently living with these diseases. These cancers include leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, and myeloma.

Since 1949 this organization has donated more than $1.6 billion to blood cancer research. Additionally, they provided a significant amount of free education and support to blood cancer patients including individual support for patients and their families as well as assistance with researching, accessing, funding, and enrolling in clinical trials.

The Leukemia and Lymphona Society has funded almost 200 research grants globally, and paid more than $230 million in co-pays for cancer patients.

With research and donations, the American Cancer Society says that between 2011 and 2020, the death rate has decreased by 2% per year. This is in part why The Hemp Doctor is passionate about raising money to support the end of lymphoma, to help others survive like he has. The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society has helped advance 70% of the blood cancer treatment options since 2017, directly contributing to the falling death rate.

Robert Shade and the Hemp Doctor family are passionate about giving back to the community. In addition to this recent donation, the company donated $8,745 to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in June, 2021. This was the first time they had held a fundraiser for the charitable organization and plan to continue to hold events supporting them going forward. Robert's experience with cancer was a challenging and difficult time and the community truly did step up and support him through this.

Other organizations that The Hemp Doctor has donated to include the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Lake Norman Humane Society. More information about The Hemp Doctor's community involvement is available here.

The Hemp Doctor is an American company selling American-made, organic CBD and cannabis products. Their goal is to be a source of information for hemp-derived products and a company that operates with integrity and family values. Read here to know more about what inspired their hemp journey.

Contact Details:

Robert Shade, Owner at The Hemp Doctor

Email: customerservice@thehempdoctor.com

Phone: 888-206-3832

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158242