

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) announced the appointment of Tim Collier as new CEO of DMGT. He is currently a Special Advisor to and non-executive director of DMGT and was previously CFO of DMGT. Lord Rothermere will remain in his role as Executive Chairman.



Collier joined DMGT in 2017 as CFO. Prior to joining DMGT, he was Chief Financial Officer of Thomson Reuters Financial and Risk Business.



'I am lucky to have built a trusted relationship with Tim over the last six years and I have the utmost respect of his knowledge of our business, leadership ability and strategic vision,' Lord Rothermere said.



