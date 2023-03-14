Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Fortune-500-Kunde schlägt zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
14.03.2023 | 14:34
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (5/23)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that AegirBio AB (the
"Company") has breached the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook (the
"Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of eight annual
fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company on several occasions has
breached Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") by: 

 -- not having enabled a complete and correct assessment of an order disclosed
   on May 4, 2021, as the disclosure did not include information that the
   Company was obliged to buy back the products that the customer would not be
   able resell.

 -- not having enabled a complete and correct assessment of a termination of
   agreement with the customer, disclosed on October 25, 2021, since the
   disclosure did not include information about the uncertainty this would
   entail for the realization of the abovementioned order.

 -- having made inside information, about an approval of the Company's Covid-19
   test in Thailand, available in a discriminatory manner to the media before
   the information was disclosed through a press release.


The Disciplinary Committee takes a serious view of the Company's repeated
breaches and, taking into account that they appear to stem from a lack of
capacity for providing information to the market, orders the Company to pay a
fine of eight annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2023 

Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An
English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1126064
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.