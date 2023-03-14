Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (5/23)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that AegirBio AB (the "Company") has breached the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of eight annual fees. The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company on several occasions has breached Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") by: -- not having enabled a complete and correct assessment of an order disclosed on May 4, 2021, as the disclosure did not include information that the Company was obliged to buy back the products that the customer would not be able resell. -- not having enabled a complete and correct assessment of a termination of agreement with the customer, disclosed on October 25, 2021, since the disclosure did not include information about the uncertainty this would entail for the realization of the abovementioned order. -- having made inside information, about an approval of the Company's Covid-19 test in Thailand, available in a discriminatory manner to the media before the information was disclosed through a press release. The Disciplinary Committee takes a serious view of the Company's repeated breaches and, taking into account that they appear to stem from a lack of capacity for providing information to the market, orders the Company to pay a fine of eight annual fees. The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2023 Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1126064