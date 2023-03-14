Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.03.2023
Breaking News! Fortune-500-Kunde schlägt zu!
WKN: A1WZTT ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
14.03.2023 | 14:36
TwentyFour Income Fund - Correction: Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - Feb 2023

TwentyFour Income Fund - Correction: Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - Feb 2023

PR Newswire

London, March 14

Updated commentary.


28/02/2023

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128, LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Monthly Factsheet

Factsheet Commentary

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of February 2023. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

www.twentyfourincomefund.com

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson

