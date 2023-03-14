AirConsole announces Game Advisory Board with Industry Experts to drive innovation in In-Car Gaming

ZURICH, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AirConsole team is expanding with the creation of a Gaming Advisory Board composed of senior gaming industry experts. After recently hiring Antti Makkonen, ex Rovio and Scopely as their Director of Games, the Swiss scale-up is gearing up for the in-car gaming journey, which began with the announcement of their partnership with BMW last year.





"This is a truly exciting moment for AirConsole! We are thrilled to welcome such highly successful individuals to our game advisory board, and we strongly believe that their invaluable insights and network will play a vital role in shaping the future of in-car gaming." said Anthony Cliquot, CEO of AirConsole.

The advisory board will be led by Kim Nordstrom, who was previously the Chief Strategy Officer at Paradox Interactive, a company with a current market cap of over €2B, and before that he was the Studio General Manager & VP at King, creators of Candy Crush Saga, where he oversaw a division that generated €500M+ in revenue during his leadership.

Joining Nordstrom on the advisory board will be Michael Fuller, former VP of Global Digital Business Development at Hasbro. With over 25 years of experience in the gaming industry, he brings extensive business acumen and licensing expertise to the table.

Another great addition to the team is Ignacio Monereo, who is an active investor within the gaming industry as a partner in the new VC fund Boost Capital Partners, as well as an angel investor. Previously, he was the Head of Gaming Creators at Meta, leading all gaming video efforts in the EMEA and later on in APAC regions across Facebook and Instagram. Prior to this, he worked at Google for 8 years, helping game developers launch games in Android and to grow their player base and monetization as part of the Online Publishing and Google Play teams.

"With the expertise and experience of our newly formed advisory board, we are confident that we have a good chance of revolutionizing the in-car gaming industry and creating innovative and exciting gaming experiences for our players," said Kim Nordstrom, the leader of the advisory board.

AirConsole is a fast growing Start-Up based in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded by Ex-Googler and serial entrepreneur Andrin von Rechenberg, the company recently announced a major partnership deal with BMW. Over 15 million people have enjoyed playing games using the smartphone controlled technology of AirConsole in their living room. With cars becoming an extension of your living room, AirConsole aims to bring a new standard for consuming games directly on the car entertainment system.

