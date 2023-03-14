Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.03.2023
Breaking News! Fortune-500-Kunde schlägt zu!
WKN: A143TN ISIN: SE0007578141 Ticker-Symbol: 7MN 
Tradegate
14.03.23
11:03 Uhr
0,505 Euro
+0,014
+2,88 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
14.03.2023 | 15:42
Minesto AB: Vestmanna Project Update - first electricity production from second foundation, with improved tether design

Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, has installed the tidal power plant Dragon 4 and generated first electricity at the newly added second foundation in Vestmannasund. The upgraded tether solution indicates further increase in production yield based on lower friction in the water.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto has successfully installed the tidal power plant Dragon 4 at the newly added second foundation in Vestmannasund.

The upgraded tether design is developed in a targeted R&D project that aims to further improve the production performance by reducing resistance in the water. The project is executed in collaboration with the Swedish Energy Agency.

For additional information, please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Communications Manager
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

© 2023 PR Newswire
