BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update





Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:



The Company's Net Asset Value (NAV) per share decreased by 4.6% during the month of February (in GBP terms).



After a strong start to 2023, resilient economic data released in February led to a move higher in bond yields and a subsequent decline in equity markets. Economic data has suggested that a recession may not be imminent, as was previously expected, therefore it appears that investors have reassessed their expectations for the peak in interest rates and the pace of rate cuts. Strong economic data is usually supportive for equity markets, however the prospect of less monetary easing in the near future has had the opposite effect. The ECB, Bank of England and the Fed all announced rate hikes at the start of February, which was in line with expectations. Against this backdrop, the MSCI All Country World Index returned -3.0% during the month.



The mining sector underperformed broader equity markets during the month. Many of the miners reported full year results, with a key theme being production downgrades, which supports a tight outlook for mined commodity supply but, all else being equal, causes unit costs to be higher. Despite a slight easing in some input costs, this concern still remains an overhang, and sustaining capital intensity remains stubbornly high too. Mined commodity prices were down across the board, with markets yet to see Chinese demand pull through but new loan data in China suggests this demand will be seen in the physical markets in the not too distant future.



Within the traditional energy space, the EU banned imports of Russian oil products from 5th February, two months after imposing restrictions on seaborne crude shipments from the country. This was implemented alongside a further US-led price cap on Western shipping services. The Brent and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) oil prices fell by -0.3% and -2.4%, ending the month at $83/bbl and $77/bbl respectively.



Within the energy transition theme, the European Commission set out plans to boost competitiveness in the green industry in response to the US Inflation Reduction Act. This, alongside the continued drive for global energy independence following the one-year anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine, provides a tailwind for the theme.



14 March 2023