In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 06 March to 10 March 2023

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 06/03/2023 FR0010313833 7 000 99,0427 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 07/03/2023 FR0010313833 7 000 97,7200 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 08/03/2023 FR0010313833 7 000 96,3825 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 09/03/2023 FR0010313833 7 000 96,6378 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/03/2023 FR0010313833 1 000 95,6945 XPAR TOTAL 29 000 97,3854

