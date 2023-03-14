Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 06 March to 10 March 2023
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
06/03/2023
FR0010313833
7 000
99,0427
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
07/03/2023
FR0010313833
7 000
97,7200
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
08/03/2023
FR0010313833
7 000
96,3825
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
09/03/2023
FR0010313833
7 000
96,6378
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
10/03/2023
FR0010313833
1 000
95,6945
XPAR
TOTAL
29 000
97,3854
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005812/en/
Contacts:
Arkema