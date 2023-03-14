DJ Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C) (CSWU LN) Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s) 14-March-2023 / 16:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C)

DEALING DATE: 13-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: CHF: 9.3482

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14927194

CODE: CSWU LN

ISIN: LU1681044993

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN: LU1681044993 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSWU LN Sequence No.: 229810 EQS News ID: 1582367 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

