Fred Astaire Dance Studios Takes its First Steps in the Gulf

DUBAI, UAE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fred Astaire Dance Studios (FADS,) the globally recognized dance studio franchise, has announced the opening of its newest location in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Owned and operated by Randa Khoury and Vladimir Popovic, the latest addition marks the first establishment of the franchise in the Gulf region.The studio held its grand opening on Friday March 10, 2023, at its location in City Walk. Dance enthusiasts and VIP guests were treated to a cocktail reception and an evening of professional dance performances by FADS Dubai instructors, showcasing the studio's various dance styles including Foxtrot and ChaCha.