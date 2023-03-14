Whole Foods Market Foundations: Lundberg Family Farms Renews $25,000 Commitment to Whole Planet Foundation's Poverty Is Unnecessary Fund

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Suppliers of Whole Foods Market are empowering microentrepreneurs, primarily women, with economic opportunity. These generous brands fund microloans for entrepreneurs living in poverty so they can start or expand a small business, often home-based. With a small loan of around $200, an entrepreneur can purchase essential needs for their small enterprises, such as products for a food stand, equipment for a sewing business, or tools for a small-scale farm. ?Profits from their microbusinesses provide these entrepreneurs the opportunity to lift themselves and their families out of poverty, one loan at a time.

Celebrating the economic achievements of women in March

Every year, we celebrate the economic achievements of women microcredit clients in March during Women's History Month. Supporting brands are invited to help further our mission by funding additional microloans. Brands that donate $25,000 in March to fund microcredit are recognized as members of Whole Planet Foundation's Poverty Is Unnecessary Fund. This month's generous donors include Lundberg Family Farms, MaryRuth's, Schmidt's, SheaMoisture and So Delicious.

Lundberg Family Farms

Lundberg Family Farms, a leading grower of organic rice and maker of best-selling packaged rice and rice snacks, returns as a member of the $25,000 Poverty is Unnecessary Fund supporting Whole Planet Foundation's mission. To date, they have helped fund more than 630 microloans to create income-generating opportunities for microentrepreneur families around the globe. These loans help a microentrepreneur to start or grow a small business in their communities.

"Our family knows firsthand how the seed of an idea can grow into a business that can help families and communities flourish," says fourth-generation family member Brita Lundberg. "We're honored to pay it forward by supporting Whole Planet Foundation so we can all keep growing together for generations to come," says Lundberg Family Farms Team.

Learn how you can help support our mission at wholeplanetfoundation.org.

