GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.03.2023 | 17:48
VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in February 2023

Nanterre, 14 March 2023

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in February 2023

I-Change in VINCI Autoroutes' intercity networks traffic

February YTD at the end of February (2 months)
% change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2022
VINCI Autoroutes -1.6% +0.9%
Light vehicles -1.4% +1.3%
Heavy vehicles -2.5% -0.8%

All vehicles combined, traffic increased in the first two months of the year, despite high comps, notably due to the considerable vehicle numbers during the winter breaks in 2022.

II-Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1

February YTD at the end of February
(2 months)
% change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019
VINCI Airports +59.4% -11.1% +62.3% -12.5%
Portugal (ANA) +56% +19% +69% +16%
United-Kingdom +74% -23% x2.0 -25%
France +36% -13% +53% -16%
Serbia +90% +25% +87% +27%
Mexico (OMA) +34% +17% +35% +17%
United States of America +10% +3.1% +18% +1.5%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +21% +13% +24% +15%
Costa Rica +35% +21% +40% +24%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +27% -16% +26% -17%
Brazil +5.0% -11% +0.1% -12%
Japan (Kansai Airports) x3.5 -30% x2.7 -31%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x7.1 -61% x7.4 -62%

1Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

Traffic in VINCI Airports' network continued to recover in February. At the airports in Portugal, Serbia, Mexico and several countries in South America, it is significantly higher than before the health crisis. Overall, traffic in February is at 89% of its 2019 level.

III-Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2

February YTD at the end of February
(2 months)
% change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019
VINCI Airports +27.2% -10.9% +21.8% -12.4%
Portugal (ANA) +32% +7.9% +34% +5.8%
United-Kingdom +74% -16% +85% -18%
France +11% -25% +18% -27%
Serbia +50% +13% +40% +14%
Mexico (OMA) +12% -8.7% +8.8% -10%
United States of America -3.9% -0.9% -3.3% -4.1%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +17% +9.4% +19% +9.2%
Costa Rica +3.8% +14% +5.5% +18%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +14% -20% +14% -20%
Brazil +1.1% +12% -23% +7.2%
Japan (Kansai Airports) +53% -17% +35% -19%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x3.1 -60% x3.1 -61%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing more than 270,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com


This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 90
media.relations@vinci.com



© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
