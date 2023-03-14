Cantargia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with lead asset nadunolimab (CAN04) under assessment for several oncology indications. The company has announced that the first triple-negative breast cancer patient has been treated in the Phase II part of the TRIFOUR trial. The Phase Ib portion showed a favourable safety profile of the drug with early signs of efficacy. The Phase II portion is an open-label, randomised trial to compare nadunolimab in combination with chemotherapy agents gemcitabine and carboplatin against the chemotherapy agents alone (expected n=98). We view this as an important milestone for Cantargia and management expects an interim futility analysis of 28 patients to take place in Q423.

