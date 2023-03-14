Crayfish BidCo Oy supplements the tender offer document dated March 7, 2023, regarding its voluntary public cash tender offer for all shares in Caverion Corporation

Caverion Corporation Tender offer 14 March 2023, at 8.00 p.m. EET

HELSINKI, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 10, 2023, Crayfish BidCo Oy (the "Offeror"), a Finnish private limited liability company indirectly controlled by the entities comprising Triton Fund V (together "Triton"), announced a voluntary public cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in Caverion Corporation ("Caverion" or the "Company") that are not held by Caverion or any of its subsidiaries (the "Shares" or, individually, a "Share") (the "Tender Offer"). On February 24, 2023, the Offeror announced that it has improved the Tender Offer by increasing the offer price thereunder to EUR 8.95 in cash for each Share validly tendered in the Tender Offer (the "Offer Price"). The Offeror has published a tender offer document, dated March 7, 2023, concerning the Tender Offer (the "Tender Offer Document"). The acceptance period under the Tender Offer commenced on March 8, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and initially expires on May 17, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time), unless the acceptance period is extended or discontinued.

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved a supplement to the Tender Offer Document (the "Supplement Document"). The Supplement Document relates to the stock exchange release published by North Holdings 3 Oy on March 8, 2023, in which North Holdings 3 Oy announced that it had decided to lower the acceptance threshold under its tender offer, the additional conditional purchases of Caverion Shares agreed by the Offeror after the date of the Tender Offer Document and the Offeror having concluded pending negotiations relating thereto, and the stock exchange release published by Caverion on March 9, 2023, in which the Board of Directors of Caverion commented on the pending tender offers by North Holdings 3 Oy and the Offeror, as well as the timing for issuance of the statement of the Board of Directors of Caverion on the tender offers (the "Caverion Stock Exchange Release"). The Supplement Document including the Caverion Stock Exchange Release is attached as Appendix to this release.

According to the Supplement Document, the additional conditional share purchases agreed by the Offeror after the date of the Tender Offer Document and concerning 13,703,398 Shares in aggregate (representing in total approximately 10.0 percent of all Shares in Caverion) may be terminated by either party if a third party announced a competing public tender offer for the Shares with a cash consideration payable immediately at completion being at least equal to or exceeding, as applicable, a certain threshold (as agreed in each case and being EUR 9.50 with respect to the additional conditional share purchases concluded by the date hereof), and the Offeror does not match or exceed the consideration offered in such competing offer within a certain period of time. The additional conditional share purchases concerning 13,59,131 Shares in aggregate (representing in total approximately 10.0 percent of all outstanding Shares in Caverion) are not subject to such termination right. The additional conditional share purchases concern 27,294,529 Shares in aggregate and will, once completed, increase the Offeror's total shareholding in Caverion to approximately 29.99 percent of all outstanding Shares from the Offeror's current shareholding of 9.9 percent and result in the Offeror becoming the largest shareholder in Caverion (assuming Caverion's current ownership structure would remain otherwise unchanged).

The Finnish language version of the Tender Offer Document and the Supplement Document will be available on the internet at www.triton-offer.com/fi and www.danskebank.fi/caverion as of March 14, 2023. The English language translation of the Tender Offer Document and this Supplement Document will be available on the internet at www.triton-offer.com and www.danskebank.fi/caverion-en as of March 14, 2023. In the event of any discrepancy between the two language versions of the Supplement Document, the Finnish language version shall prevail.

About Caverion

Caverion is a public limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Finland with its shares listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. Caverion is a Northern & Central European-based expert for smart and sustainable built environments, enabling performance and people's well-being. Caverion offers expert guidance during the entire life cycle of buildings, infrastructure or industrial sites and processes: from design & build to projects, technical and industrial maintenance, facility management as well as advisory services. At the end of December 2022, there were almost 14,500 professionals serving customers at the service of Caverion Group in 10 countries.

