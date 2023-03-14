Anzeige
14.03.2023
Kohler Co.: International Women's Day EmbraceEquity Panel Discussion

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Inspiring dialogue, authentic stories, and profound insights filled the International Women's Day EmbraceEquity Panel Discussion as more than 500 Kohler Co. associates connected from around the world.

Hosted by our Kohler Women@Work business resource group and facilitated by Laura Kohler, the discussion explored the impact of equity, the value of creating equitable opportunities, and how we can all be intentional about inclusivity in the workplace and our communities.

Kohler Co., Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kohler Co. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kohler Co.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kohler-co
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kohler Co.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743776/International-Womens-Day-EmbraceEquity-Panel-Discussion

