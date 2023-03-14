Computer Modelling Group Ltd.: CMG Announces an Officer Change

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Computer Modelling Group Ltd. ("CMG" or the "Company") (TSX:CMG) is announcing the departure of Jason C. Close as Vice President, Product and Platform, effective immediately.

Pramod Jain, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "on behalf of everyone at CMG, I would like to thank Mr. Close for his contributions over the years. We wish Jason great success in his future endeavours."

CMG's Product Team will be reporting to the Company's Chief Technology Officer, John Mortimer.

About CMG

CMG (TSX:CMG) is a global software and consulting company providing advanced reservoir modelling capabilities to the energy industry. CMG provides cutting-edge technologies that support critical field development decisions for upstream planning and energy transition strategies. CMG is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, London, Dubai, Bogota, and Kuala Lumpur.

For further information, please contact:

Pramod Jain

Chief Executive Officer

(403) 531-1300

pramod.jain@cmgl.ca

or

Sandra Balic

Vice President, Finance & CFO

(403) 531-1300

sandra.balic@cmgl.ca

www.cmgl.ca

SOURCE: Computer Modelling Group Ltd.

