

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members of the Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy Board said that the country's economy is still being hampered by high commodity prices, but overall still shows signs of steady improvement, minutes from the central bank's January 17-18 meeting revealed on Wednesday.



An increase in exports and production continues to drive the improvement, the minutes showed, enabling corporate profits to remain strong. Income and employment also continue to trend upward.



In order to maintain the improvement, the members agreed that they expect interest rates to remain at present or lower levels in both the near and short term.



At the meeting, the BoJ kept its interest rates unchanged at -0.1 percent and modified some of its lending programs. The bank will also continue to purchase a necessary amount of JGBs without setting an upper limit so that 10-year JGB yields will remain at around zero percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken