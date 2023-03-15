Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Fortune-500-Kunde schlägt zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.03.2023 | 02:06
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kolon Industries Inc.: Kolon Industries Targets the Global Hydrogen Market through a World-wide Renewable Energy Platform

Actively targets the automobile/power generation market with hydrogen fuel cell core products

Introduces membrane material-based item 'Vent' and seeks new applications

TOKYO and SEOUL, South Korea, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolon Industries Inc. (KRX: 120110) - top chemical materials and textile maker in South Korea - actively targets the global automobile/power generation market by presenting hydrogen fuel cell core parts and materials at the world's leading renewable energy platform.

Kolon Industries' exhibition booth at 'World Smart Energy Week 2023'

The company exhibits its membrane humidifier, Polymer Electrolyte Membrane(PEM), Membrane Electrode Assembly(MEA) and a membrane material-based item 'Vent' at 'World Smart Energy Week 2023' in Tokyo from 15-17 March (local time).

'World smart energy week' is the largest energy exhibition held in Japan since 2005 and covers hydrogen fuel cells, solar power, rechargeable batteries, smart grids, biomass, etc. Exhibitors and attendees introduce and exchange information about the latest technologies in the industry. More than 1,200 exhibitors from 31 nations are participating this year.

Kolon Industries has accumulated specialized technology in the water treatment field since 1989 when it first started research on membranes. It then moved on to fuel cell research and development in 2006 with this expertise in membranes and became the first Korean company to mass produce membrane humidifiers in 2012. It has been supplying them to Hyundai Motor Company since then and is seeking to expand its application from mobility to power generation and industrial use.

In addition, the company has started mass production of polymer electrolyte membranes (PEMs), key material for hydrogen vehicle fuel cells, since 2020. Through these differentiated techniques and production capabilities essential for the hydrogen economy, it has become a top solution provider in the industry. It is currently solidifying the foundation for mass production of membrane electrode assembly (MEA).

The South Korean chemical materials maker also introduces a membrane technology-based product 'Vent'. Vent is a waterproof, dustproof material which gives air permeability in smartphones and automobiles. It is expected to be applied widely on hydrogen systems, secondary batteries and more.

"This is a must-attend business platform to present our technological competitiveness as a first mover in the hydrogen industry," explains Mooseok Lee, Vice President of Kolon Industries. "We will speed up in expanding the hydrogen value chain by offering innovative solutions to new customers," adds Lee.

Contacts
Kolon Industries Inc.
Yeji Jung
yeji_jung1@kolon.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2032477/Kolon_Industries__exhibition_booth_at__World_Smart_Energy_Week_2023.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kolon-industries-targets-the-global-hydrogen-market-through-a-world-wide-renewable-energy-platform-301772343.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.