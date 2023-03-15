

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Tuesday that the State has filed a civil lawsuit against Norfolk Southern over the derailment of a train carrying toxic materials in East Palestine last month.



The suit is seeking to hold Norfolk Southern financially responsible for the train derailment that caused the release of hazardous chemicals.



Yost said that the derailment was 'entirely avoidable.' Therefore the state will seek damages and civil penalties for operational negligence and environmental damages among other points of malfeasance.



Meanwhile, Norfolk Southern said its executives met with Dave Yost this week, to discuss three additional programs the company plans to develop in conjunction with his office and other community leaders and stakeholders.



Norfolk Southern said it looks forward to working toward a final resolution with Attorney General Yost and others.



Last month, a Norfolk Southern freight train with 11 tank cars carrying hazardous materials derailed near Ohio's border with Pennsylvania and subsequently ignited, spurring concerns of environmental and health impacts for the surrounding community.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken