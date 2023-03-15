

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to a 1-month low of 1.0759 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0733.



Against the pound, the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to 1.2181, 134.03 and 0.9122 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2154, 134.21 and 0.9141, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 1.3659 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3684.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.10 against euro, 1.24 against the pound, 128.00 against the yen, 0.90 against the franc and 1.33 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken