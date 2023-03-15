

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to 2-day highs of 0.6711 against the U.S. dollar and 0.9169 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6682 and 0.9143, respectively.



Against the yen, the euro and the NZ dollar, the aussie edged higher to 90.00, 1.6028 and 1.0751 from yesterday's closing quotes of 89.68, 1.6054 and 1.0705, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.69 against the greenback, 0.93 against the loonie, 91.00 against the yen, 1.56 against the euro and 1.09 against the kiwi.



