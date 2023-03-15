

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - E.ON (EONGY.PK) reported fiscal 2022 net income attributable to shareholders of 1.83 billion euros, down 61% from prior year. Earnings per share was 0.70 euros compared to 1.80 euros. Adjusted net income amounted to 2.7 billion euros in 2022, up 9% from last year. Adjusted net income per share was 1.05 euros compared to 0.96 euros. Adjusted EBIT was 5.20 billion euros, up 10%. Fiscal 2022 sales were 115.66 billion euros, up 50% from previous year.



E.ON expects an adjusted net income of 2.3 to 2.5 billion euros in 2023, which corresponds to earnings per share of 88 to 96 cents. It also affirmed the dividend proposal of 51 cents per share for 2022 and the target of increasing the dividend by up to 5 percent per year through 2027.



E.ON plans to increase its investments by about 6 billion euros, or more than 20 percent, to a total of 33 billion euros until 2027.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken