InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 15

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / The Company announces that on 14 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|14 March 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|2,926
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 53.1400
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 54.8800
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 54.3663
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,172,505 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 2,926 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 14 March 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
2,926
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 54.8800
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 53.1400
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 54.3663
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
14/03/2023
08:40:02
GMT
57
53.1400
XLON
729277536411507
14/03/2023
08:49:10
GMT
77
53.1400
XLON
729277536412548
14/03/2023
09:06:51
GMT
63
53.1800
XLON
729277536414832
14/03/2023
09:26:40
GMT
77
53.1600
XLON
729277536417268
14/03/2023
09:45:19
GMT
19
53.3000
XLON
729277536419166
14/03/2023
09:50:30
GMT
71
53.3400
XLON
729277536419644
14/03/2023
10:14:31
GMT
68
53.3000
XLON
729277536421516
14/03/2023
10:41:28
GMT
71
53.3600
XLON
729277536423384
14/03/2023
11:04:20
GMT
69
53.5400
XLON
729277536425121
14/03/2023
11:15:35
GMT
80
53.7200
XLON
729277536426188
14/03/2023
11:35:02
GMT
13
53.8000
XLON
729277536427829
14/03/2023
11:47:43
GMT
71
53.8600
XLON
729277536428678
14/03/2023
12:02:25
GMT
88
54.0200
XLON
729277536429930
14/03/2023
12:25:07
GMT
93
54.0600
XLON
729277536432156
14/03/2023
12:51:33
GMT
73
54.1200
XLON
729277536436714
14/03/2023
13:22:19
GMT
74
54.6000
XLON
729277536441478
14/03/2023
13:31:40
GMT
3
54.8200
XLON
729277536442991
14/03/2023
13:31:40
GMT
71
54.8200
XLON
729277536442990
14/03/2023
13:42:16
GMT
63
54.7400
XLON
729277536446079
14/03/2023
13:53:56
GMT
75
54.7400
XLON
729277536449293
14/03/2023
14:07:09
GMT
73
54.7600
XLON
729277536451978
14/03/2023
14:20:11
GMT
68
54.6400
XLON
729277536455217
14/03/2023
14:31:54
GMT
72
54.8400
XLON
729277536456994
14/03/2023
14:35:52
GMT
68
54.7800
XLON
729277536457698
14/03/2023
14:39:49
GMT
88
54.7800
XLON
729277536458482
14/03/2023
14:44:37
GMT
70
54.7600
XLON
729277536459103
14/03/2023
14:50:29
GMT
84
54.7800
XLON
729277536459869
14/03/2023
14:56:21
GMT
27
54.7000
XLON
729277536461041
14/03/2023
14:56:21
GMT
70
54.7000
XLON
729277536461042
14/03/2023
15:04:45
GMT
27
54.7200
XLON
729277536462560
14/03/2023
15:04:45
GMT
46
54.7200
XLON
729277536462559
14/03/2023
15:11:02
GMT
23
54.8000
XLON
729277536463593
14/03/2023
15:11:02
GMT
79
54.8000
XLON
729277536463594
14/03/2023
15:15:47
GMT
81
54.8000
XLON
729277536464212
14/03/2023
15:21:00
GMT
68
54.8000
XLON
729277536465514
14/03/2023
15:26:41
GMT
66
54.8800
XLON
729277536466292
14/03/2023
15:33:10
GMT
71
54.8200
XLON
729277536467466
14/03/2023
15:42:02
GMT
98
54.8200
XLON
729277536468897
14/03/2023
15:47:37
GMT
91
54.7800
XLON
729277536469766
14/03/2023
15:55:12
GMT
72
54.8400
XLON
729277536470756
14/03/2023
16:06:03
GMT
73
54.8200
XLON
729277536472208
14/03/2023
16:13:34
GMT
78
54.8800
XLON
729277536473316
14/03/2023
16:19:13
GMT
17
54.8600
XLON
729277536474302
14/03/2023
16:23:54
GMT
31
54.8000
XLON
729277536475322
14/03/2023
16:26:20
GMT
18
54.7600
XLON
729277536476141
14/03/2023
16:26:20
GMT
91
54.7600
XLON
729277536476142
