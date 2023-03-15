InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 15

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / The Company announces that on 14 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 14 March 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,926 Lowest price paid per share: £ 53.1400 Highest price paid per share: £ 54.8800 Average price paid per share: £ 54.3663

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,172,505 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,926 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 14 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 2,926 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 54.8800 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 53.1400 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 54.3663

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 14/03/2023 08:40:02 GMT 57 53.1400 XLON 729277536411507 14/03/2023 08:49:10 GMT 77 53.1400 XLON 729277536412548 14/03/2023 09:06:51 GMT 63 53.1800 XLON 729277536414832 14/03/2023 09:26:40 GMT 77 53.1600 XLON 729277536417268 14/03/2023 09:45:19 GMT 19 53.3000 XLON 729277536419166 14/03/2023 09:50:30 GMT 71 53.3400 XLON 729277536419644 14/03/2023 10:14:31 GMT 68 53.3000 XLON 729277536421516 14/03/2023 10:41:28 GMT 71 53.3600 XLON 729277536423384 14/03/2023 11:04:20 GMT 69 53.5400 XLON 729277536425121 14/03/2023 11:15:35 GMT 80 53.7200 XLON 729277536426188 14/03/2023 11:35:02 GMT 13 53.8000 XLON 729277536427829 14/03/2023 11:47:43 GMT 71 53.8600 XLON 729277536428678 14/03/2023 12:02:25 GMT 88 54.0200 XLON 729277536429930 14/03/2023 12:25:07 GMT 93 54.0600 XLON 729277536432156 14/03/2023 12:51:33 GMT 73 54.1200 XLON 729277536436714 14/03/2023 13:22:19 GMT 74 54.6000 XLON 729277536441478 14/03/2023 13:31:40 GMT 3 54.8200 XLON 729277536442991 14/03/2023 13:31:40 GMT 71 54.8200 XLON 729277536442990 14/03/2023 13:42:16 GMT 63 54.7400 XLON 729277536446079 14/03/2023 13:53:56 GMT 75 54.7400 XLON 729277536449293 14/03/2023 14:07:09 GMT 73 54.7600 XLON 729277536451978 14/03/2023 14:20:11 GMT 68 54.6400 XLON 729277536455217 14/03/2023 14:31:54 GMT 72 54.8400 XLON 729277536456994 14/03/2023 14:35:52 GMT 68 54.7800 XLON 729277536457698 14/03/2023 14:39:49 GMT 88 54.7800 XLON 729277536458482 14/03/2023 14:44:37 GMT 70 54.7600 XLON 729277536459103 14/03/2023 14:50:29 GMT 84 54.7800 XLON 729277536459869 14/03/2023 14:56:21 GMT 27 54.7000 XLON 729277536461041 14/03/2023 14:56:21 GMT 70 54.7000 XLON 729277536461042 14/03/2023 15:04:45 GMT 27 54.7200 XLON 729277536462560 14/03/2023 15:04:45 GMT 46 54.7200 XLON 729277536462559 14/03/2023 15:11:02 GMT 23 54.8000 XLON 729277536463593 14/03/2023 15:11:02 GMT 79 54.8000 XLON 729277536463594 14/03/2023 15:15:47 GMT 81 54.8000 XLON 729277536464212 14/03/2023 15:21:00 GMT 68 54.8000 XLON 729277536465514 14/03/2023 15:26:41 GMT 66 54.8800 XLON 729277536466292 14/03/2023 15:33:10 GMT 71 54.8200 XLON 729277536467466 14/03/2023 15:42:02 GMT 98 54.8200 XLON 729277536468897 14/03/2023 15:47:37 GMT 91 54.7800 XLON 729277536469766 14/03/2023 15:55:12 GMT 72 54.8400 XLON 729277536470756 14/03/2023 16:06:03 GMT 73 54.8200 XLON 729277536472208 14/03/2023 16:13:34 GMT 78 54.8800 XLON 729277536473316 14/03/2023 16:19:13 GMT 17 54.8600 XLON 729277536474302 14/03/2023 16:23:54 GMT 31 54.8000 XLON 729277536475322 14/03/2023 16:26:20 GMT 18 54.7600 XLON 729277536476141 14/03/2023 16:26:20 GMT 91 54.7600 XLON 729277536476142

