Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Fortune-500-Kunde schlägt zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA4R ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 Ticker-Symbol: IC1H 
Tradegate
10.03.23
14:49 Uhr
62,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,80 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
61,5063,5008:53
0,0000,00008:53
ACCESSWIRE
15.03.2023 | 08:02
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 15

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / The Company announces that on 14 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:14 March 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:2,926
Lowest price paid per share:£ 53.1400
Highest price paid per share:£ 54.8800
Average price paid per share:£ 54.3663

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,172,505 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,926 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 14 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

2,926

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 54.8800

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 53.1400

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 54.3663

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

14/03/2023

08:40:02

GMT

57

53.1400

XLON

729277536411507

14/03/2023

08:49:10

GMT

77

53.1400

XLON

729277536412548

14/03/2023

09:06:51

GMT

63

53.1800

XLON

729277536414832

14/03/2023

09:26:40

GMT

77

53.1600

XLON

729277536417268

14/03/2023

09:45:19

GMT

19

53.3000

XLON

729277536419166

14/03/2023

09:50:30

GMT

71

53.3400

XLON

729277536419644

14/03/2023

10:14:31

GMT

68

53.3000

XLON

729277536421516

14/03/2023

10:41:28

GMT

71

53.3600

XLON

729277536423384

14/03/2023

11:04:20

GMT

69

53.5400

XLON

729277536425121

14/03/2023

11:15:35

GMT

80

53.7200

XLON

729277536426188

14/03/2023

11:35:02

GMT

13

53.8000

XLON

729277536427829

14/03/2023

11:47:43

GMT

71

53.8600

XLON

729277536428678

14/03/2023

12:02:25

GMT

88

54.0200

XLON

729277536429930

14/03/2023

12:25:07

GMT

93

54.0600

XLON

729277536432156

14/03/2023

12:51:33

GMT

73

54.1200

XLON

729277536436714

14/03/2023

13:22:19

GMT

74

54.6000

XLON

729277536441478

14/03/2023

13:31:40

GMT

3

54.8200

XLON

729277536442991

14/03/2023

13:31:40

GMT

71

54.8200

XLON

729277536442990

14/03/2023

13:42:16

GMT

63

54.7400

XLON

729277536446079

14/03/2023

13:53:56

GMT

75

54.7400

XLON

729277536449293

14/03/2023

14:07:09

GMT

73

54.7600

XLON

729277536451978

14/03/2023

14:20:11

GMT

68

54.6400

XLON

729277536455217

14/03/2023

14:31:54

GMT

72

54.8400

XLON

729277536456994

14/03/2023

14:35:52

GMT

68

54.7800

XLON

729277536457698

14/03/2023

14:39:49

GMT

88

54.7800

XLON

729277536458482

14/03/2023

14:44:37

GMT

70

54.7600

XLON

729277536459103

14/03/2023

14:50:29

GMT

84

54.7800

XLON

729277536459869

14/03/2023

14:56:21

GMT

27

54.7000

XLON

729277536461041

14/03/2023

14:56:21

GMT

70

54.7000

XLON

729277536461042

14/03/2023

15:04:45

GMT

27

54.7200

XLON

729277536462560

14/03/2023

15:04:45

GMT

46

54.7200

XLON

729277536462559

14/03/2023

15:11:02

GMT

23

54.8000

XLON

729277536463593

14/03/2023

15:11:02

GMT

79

54.8000

XLON

729277536463594

14/03/2023

15:15:47

GMT

81

54.8000

XLON

729277536464212

14/03/2023

15:21:00

GMT

68

54.8000

XLON

729277536465514

14/03/2023

15:26:41

GMT

66

54.8800

XLON

729277536466292

14/03/2023

15:33:10

GMT

71

54.8200

XLON

729277536467466

14/03/2023

15:42:02

GMT

98

54.8200

XLON

729277536468897

14/03/2023

15:47:37

GMT

91

54.7800

XLON

729277536469766

14/03/2023

15:55:12

GMT

72

54.8400

XLON

729277536470756

14/03/2023

16:06:03

GMT

73

54.8200

XLON

729277536472208

14/03/2023

16:13:34

GMT

78

54.8800

XLON

729277536473316

14/03/2023

16:19:13

GMT

17

54.8600

XLON

729277536474302

14/03/2023

16:23:54

GMT

31

54.8000

XLON

729277536475322

14/03/2023

16:26:20

GMT

18

54.7600

XLON

729277536476141

14/03/2023

16:26:20

GMT

91

54.7600

XLON

729277536476142

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743828/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Mar-15

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.