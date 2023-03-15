Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
15.03.2023 | 08:06
MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

London, March 14

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:15 March 2023

Name of applicant:MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
LEI:21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
Name of scheme:General
Period of return:From:15 September 2022To:14 March 2023
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:1,197,998
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):NIL
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):410,000
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:787,998

Name of contact:Kerstin Rucht
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:020 3709 8732
