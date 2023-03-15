Prudential plc - FY22 Results - Business Review

PRUDENTIAL PLC FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

A RESILIENT PERFORMANCE IN 2022, WELL POSITIONED FOR OPPORTUNITIES IN 2023 AND BEYOND

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Performance highlights for the continuing business on a constant (and actual) exchange rate basis1

APE sales 2 up 9 per cent (5 per cent) to $4,393 million with both agency and bancassurance channels delivering APE sales growth in the second half of 2022

up 9 per cent (5 per cent) to $4,393 million with both agency and bancassurance channels delivering APE sales growth in the second half of 2022 New business profit 3 down (11) per cent ((14) per cent) to $2,184 million with the impact of higher volumes being offset by higher interest rates and business mix effects

down (11) per cent ((14) per cent) to $2,184 million with the impact of higher volumes being offset by higher interest rates and business mix effects Adjusted operating profit 4 up 8 per cent (4 per cent) to $3,375 million

up 8 per cent (4 per cent) to $3,375 million EEV operating profit 5 up 15 per cent (12 per cent) to $3,952 million. EEV shareholders equity is $42.2 billion, equivalent to 1,534 cents per share

up 15 per cent (12 per cent) to $3,952 million. EEV shareholders equity is $42.2 billion, equivalent to 1,534 cents per share GWS shareholder capital surplus over GPCR of $15.6 billion 6 , equivalent to a cover ratio of 307 per cent 6 (2021: 320 per cent 7 )

, equivalent to a cover ratio of 307 per cent (2021: 320 per cent ) Operating free surplus generated 8 from life and asset management business up 9 per cent (6 per cent) to $2,193 million

from life and asset management business up 9 per cent (6 per cent) to $2,193 million Second interim dividend of 13.04 cents per share, 18.78 cents per share for the full year, up 9 per cent

"2022 was the first full year for the Group as an Asia and Africa focused business. We have delivered a resilient performance against a backdrop of Covid-19-related disruption and broader macroeconomic volatility. The results reflect the advantage of our diversified business model across the Asia region, highlighted by a balanced contribution to APE sales and new business profit from Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and Taiwan and from South-east Asia, including Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia.

"The removal of the bulk of Covid-19-related restrictions across the region and the progressive opening up of the Chinese Mainland economy has meant that 2023 has started well with encouraging progress in year-on-year sales, with Group-wide APE sales for the two months ended February 2023 up 15 per cent9 over the prior year. In Hong Kong we have seen a gradual increase in cross-border traffic from the Chinese Mainland as travel restrictions are eased. Demand for savings products across the Hong Kong business is driving the increase in APE sales in the first two months of 2023.

"I'm honoured to have joined Prudential at such an exciting time with a tremendous opportunity for long term growth ahead of us. As we celebrate our 175th anniversary and 100 years of operations in Asia, the brand is as strong as ever, with leading market positions in many of our key markets. Our progress over recent years is a testament to our people, reflecting their talent and their commitment to serving our customers."

Anil Wadhwani

Chief Executive Officer

Summary financials Full year 2022 $m Full year 2021 $m Change on AER basis1 Change on CER basis1 New business profit3 2,184 2,526 (14)% (11)% Operating free surplus generated8 2,193 2,071 6% 9% Adjusted operating profit4 3,375 3,233 4% 8% IFRS profit after tax10 1,007 2,214 (55)% (53)% 31 Dec 2022 31 Dec 2021 Total Per share Total Per share EEV shareholders' equity $42.2bn 1,534¢ $47.4bn 1,725¢ IFRS shareholders' equity $17.0bn 617¢ $17.1bn 622¢

