15 March 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 14 March 2023 it purchased a total of 186,541 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 117,749 68,792 Number of ordinary shares purchased EUR1.0420 GBP0.9130 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0220 GBP0.8920 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0306 GBP0.9076

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 684,378,688 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,874 1.022 XDUB 09:04:12 00027470833TRDU1 422 1.026 XDUB 09:59:00 00027471314TRDU1 1,826 1.026 XDUB 09:59:00 00027471315TRDU1 1,000 1.026 XDUB 09:59:00 00027471316TRDU1 1,549 1.026 XDUB 09:59:00 00027471317TRDU1 1,000 1.026 XDUB 09:59:00 00027471318TRDU1 6,861 1.026 XDUB 09:59:01 00027471319TRDU1 940 1.026 XDUB 10:06:04 00027471331TRDU1 1,289 1.026 XDUB 10:06:04 00027471332TRDU1 1,147 1.028 XDUB 10:24:56 00027471427TRDU1 495 1.028 XDUB 10:24:56 00027471428TRDU1 654 1.028 XDUB 10:24:56 00027471429TRDU1 3,042 1.026 XDUB 10:26:00 00027471433TRDU1 2,262 1.026 XDUB 10:26:00 00027471434TRDU1 903 1.026 XDUB 10:26:00 00027471435TRDU1 2,237 1.024 XDUB 10:41:19 00027471668TRDU1 2,191 1.022 XDUB 10:56:44 00027471748TRDU1 787 1.028 XDUB 11:24:22 00027472001TRDU1 363 1.028 XDUB 11:24:22 00027472002TRDU1 850 1.028 XDUB 11:24:22 00027472003TRDU1 4,287 1.026 XDUB 11:33:42 00027472102TRDU1 2,175 1.026 XDUB 11:33:42 00027472103TRDU1 2,146 1.028 XDUB 12:19:43 00027472577TRDU1 4,789 1.028 XDUB 12:19:56 00027472580TRDU1 2,920 1.028 XDUB 12:19:56 00027472581TRDU1 1,000 1.034 XDUB 13:01:03 00027473315TRDU1 916 1.034 XDUB 13:01:03 00027473316TRDU1 1,909 1.032 XDUB 13:13:07 00027473490TRDU1 1,955 1.032 XDUB 13:18:38 00027473537TRDU1 6,090 1.034 XDUB 13:58:46 00027474181TRDU1 10,090 1.034 XDUB 13:58:46 00027474182TRDU1 569 1.038 XDUB 14:26:34 00027474509TRDU1 247 1.038 XDUB 14:26:34 00027474510TRDU1 553 1.038 XDUB 14:26:34 00027474511TRDU1 2,186 1.042 XDUB 14:31:07 00027474555TRDU1 2,034 1.036 XDUB 14:32:52 00027474582TRDU1 1,905 1.034 XDUB 14:32:52 00027474578TRDU1 1,905 1.034 XDUB 14:32:52 00027474584TRDU1 7,563 1.036 XDUB 15:20:24 00027475171TRDU1 2,142 1.038 XDUB 15:23:17 00027475217TRDU1 2,250 1.038 XDUB 15:25:59 00027475330TRDU1 1,975 1.034 XDUB 15:28:12 00027475353TRDU1 2,031 1.034 XDUB 15:28:12 00027475354TRDU1 1,910 1.034 XDUB 15:28:12 00027475355TRDU1 3,884 1.03 XDUB 15:58:14 00027475931TRDU1 1,938 1.03 XDUB 15:58:14 00027475932TRDU1 3,943 1.03 XDUB 15:58:14 00027475934TRDU1 741 1.028 XDUB 16:13:08 00027476213TRDU1 533 1.028 XDUB 16:13:08 00027476214TRDU1 159 1.028 XDUB 16:13:08 00027476215TRDU1 501 1.028 XDUB 16:16:19 00027476235TRDU1 830 1.028 XDUB 16:16:19 00027476236TRDU1 128 1.028 XDUB 16:19:01 00027476376TRDU1 501 1.028 XDUB 16:19:01 00027476377TRDU1 776 1.028 XDUB 16:21:50 00027476446TRDU1 228 1.028 XDUB 16:25:56 00027476524TRDU1 1,294 1.032 XDUB 16:26:14 00027476536TRDU1 920 1.032 XDUB 16:26:14 00027476537TRDU1 2,156 1.032 XDUB 16:26:14 00027476538TRDU1 1,978 1.032 XDUB 16:26:14 00027476539TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,273 0.892 XLON 08:30:24 00027470594TRDU1 56 0.904 XLON 10:56:44 00027471747TRDU1 1,636 0.904 XLON 10:56:45 00027471749TRDU1 4,364 0.904 XLON 10:56:45 00027471750TRDU1 1,636 0.904 XLON 10:56:45 00027471751TRDU1 1,000 0.904 XLON 10:56:45 00027471752TRDU1 4,506 0.904 XLON 10:56:45 00027471753TRDU1 494 0.904 XLON 10:56:45 00027471754TRDU1 4,506 0.904 XLON 10:56:45 00027471755TRDU1 86 0.904 XLON 10:56:45 00027471756TRDU1 1,086 0.903 XLON 11:01:24 00027471787TRDU1 1,279 0.904 XLON 11:11:17 00027471837TRDU1 555 0.904 XLON 11:22:30 00027471939TRDU1 653 0.904 XLON 11:22:30 00027471940TRDU1 555 0.904 XLON 11:33:45 00027472107TRDU1 649 0.904 XLON 11:33:45 00027472108TRDU1 1,288 0.904 XLON 11:44:54 00027472279TRDU1 3 0.904 XLON 11:44:54 00027472280TRDU1 553 0.904 XLON 11:56:48 00027472381TRDU1 648 0.904 XLON 11:56:48 00027472382TRDU1 559 0.904 XLON 12:07:54 00027472477TRDU1 708 0.904 XLON 12:07:54 00027472478TRDU1 562 0.904 XLON 12:19:30 00027472573TRDU1 541 0.904 XLON 12:19:30 00027472574TRDU1 1,200 0.904 XLON 12:29:45 00027472691TRDU1 2,350 0.908 XLON 12:58:34 00027473279TRDU1 1,300 0.908 XLON 13:01:41 00027473335TRDU1 8,449 0.910 XLON 14:04:57 00027474222TRDU1 599 0.910 XLON 14:07:33 00027474242TRDU1 767 0.912 XLON 14:32:52 00027474576TRDU1 3,124 0.912 XLON 14:32:52 00027474580TRDU1 2,239 0.912 XLON 14:32:52 00027474587TRDU1 1,000 0.912 XLON 14:32:52 00027474588TRDU1 654 0.908 XLON 14:32:58 00027474589TRDU1 2,260 0.909 XLON 14:57:07 00027474826TRDU1 2,218 0.913 XLON 15:28:12 00027475350TRDU1 5,068 0.913 XLON 15:28:12 00027475351TRDU1 1,157 0.911 XLON 15:28:12 00027475352TRDU1 11 0.911 XLON 15:45:31 00027475630TRDU1 1,127 0.911 XLON 15:45:49 00027475636TRDU1 1,277 0.911 XLON 15:58:14 00027475929TRDU1 2,362 0.911 XLON 15:58:14 00027475930TRDU1 2,368 0.911 XLON 15:58:14 00027475933TRDU1 66 0.905 XLON 16:11:16 00027476186TRDU1

