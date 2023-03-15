Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 15-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

15 March 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 14 March 2023 it purchased a total of 186,541 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            117,749     68,792 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0420     GBP0.9130 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0220     GBP0.8920 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0306     GBP0.9076

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 684,378,688 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
    1,874  1.022         XDUB     09:04:12      00027470833TRDU1 
      422  1.026         XDUB     09:59:00      00027471314TRDU1 
    1,826  1.026         XDUB     09:59:00      00027471315TRDU1 
    1,000  1.026         XDUB     09:59:00      00027471316TRDU1 
    1,549  1.026         XDUB     09:59:00      00027471317TRDU1 
    1,000  1.026         XDUB     09:59:00      00027471318TRDU1 
    6,861  1.026         XDUB     09:59:01      00027471319TRDU1 
      940  1.026         XDUB     10:06:04      00027471331TRDU1 
    1,289  1.026         XDUB     10:06:04      00027471332TRDU1 
    1,147  1.028         XDUB     10:24:56      00027471427TRDU1 
      495  1.028         XDUB     10:24:56      00027471428TRDU1 
      654  1.028         XDUB     10:24:56      00027471429TRDU1 
    3,042  1.026         XDUB     10:26:00      00027471433TRDU1 
    2,262  1.026         XDUB     10:26:00      00027471434TRDU1 
      903  1.026         XDUB     10:26:00      00027471435TRDU1 
    2,237  1.024         XDUB     10:41:19      00027471668TRDU1 
    2,191  1.022         XDUB     10:56:44      00027471748TRDU1 
      787  1.028         XDUB     11:24:22      00027472001TRDU1 
      363  1.028         XDUB     11:24:22      00027472002TRDU1 
      850  1.028         XDUB     11:24:22      00027472003TRDU1 
    4,287  1.026         XDUB     11:33:42      00027472102TRDU1 
    2,175  1.026         XDUB     11:33:42      00027472103TRDU1 
    2,146  1.028         XDUB     12:19:43      00027472577TRDU1 
    4,789  1.028         XDUB     12:19:56      00027472580TRDU1 
    2,920  1.028         XDUB     12:19:56      00027472581TRDU1 
    1,000  1.034         XDUB     13:01:03      00027473315TRDU1 
      916  1.034         XDUB     13:01:03      00027473316TRDU1 
    1,909  1.032         XDUB     13:13:07      00027473490TRDU1 
    1,955  1.032         XDUB     13:18:38      00027473537TRDU1 
    6,090  1.034         XDUB     13:58:46      00027474181TRDU1 
    10,090  1.034         XDUB     13:58:46      00027474182TRDU1 
      569  1.038         XDUB     14:26:34      00027474509TRDU1 
      247  1.038         XDUB     14:26:34      00027474510TRDU1 
      553  1.038         XDUB     14:26:34      00027474511TRDU1 
    2,186  1.042         XDUB     14:31:07      00027474555TRDU1 
    2,034  1.036         XDUB     14:32:52      00027474582TRDU1 
    1,905  1.034         XDUB     14:32:52      00027474578TRDU1 
    1,905  1.034         XDUB     14:32:52      00027474584TRDU1 
    7,563  1.036         XDUB     15:20:24      00027475171TRDU1 
    2,142  1.038         XDUB     15:23:17      00027475217TRDU1 
    2,250  1.038         XDUB     15:25:59      00027475330TRDU1 
    1,975  1.034         XDUB     15:28:12      00027475353TRDU1 
    2,031  1.034         XDUB     15:28:12      00027475354TRDU1 
    1,910  1.034         XDUB     15:28:12      00027475355TRDU1 
    3,884  1.03         XDUB     15:58:14      00027475931TRDU1 
    1,938  1.03         XDUB     15:58:14      00027475932TRDU1 
    3,943  1.03         XDUB     15:58:14      00027475934TRDU1 
      741  1.028         XDUB     16:13:08      00027476213TRDU1 
      533  1.028         XDUB     16:13:08      00027476214TRDU1 
      159  1.028         XDUB     16:13:08      00027476215TRDU1 
      501  1.028         XDUB     16:16:19      00027476235TRDU1 
      830  1.028         XDUB     16:16:19      00027476236TRDU1 
      128  1.028         XDUB     16:19:01      00027476376TRDU1 
      501  1.028         XDUB     16:19:01      00027476377TRDU1 
      776  1.028         XDUB     16:21:50      00027476446TRDU1 
      228  1.028         XDUB     16:25:56      00027476524TRDU1 
    1,294  1.032         XDUB     16:26:14      00027476536TRDU1 
      920  1.032         XDUB     16:26:14      00027476537TRDU1 
    2,156  1.032         XDUB     16:26:14      00027476538TRDU1 
    1,978  1.032         XDUB     16:26:14      00027476539TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
    1,273  0.892         XLON     08:30:24      00027470594TRDU1 
       56 0.904         XLON     10:56:44      00027471747TRDU1 
    1,636  0.904         XLON     10:56:45      00027471749TRDU1 
    4,364  0.904         XLON     10:56:45      00027471750TRDU1 
    1,636  0.904         XLON     10:56:45      00027471751TRDU1 
    1,000  0.904         XLON     10:56:45      00027471752TRDU1 
    4,506  0.904         XLON     10:56:45      00027471753TRDU1 
      494  0.904         XLON     10:56:45      00027471754TRDU1 
    4,506  0.904         XLON     10:56:45      00027471755TRDU1 
       86 0.904         XLON     10:56:45      00027471756TRDU1 
    1,086  0.903         XLON     11:01:24      00027471787TRDU1 
    1,279  0.904         XLON     11:11:17      00027471837TRDU1 
      555  0.904         XLON     11:22:30      00027471939TRDU1 
      653  0.904         XLON     11:22:30      00027471940TRDU1 
      555  0.904         XLON     11:33:45      00027472107TRDU1 
      649  0.904         XLON     11:33:45      00027472108TRDU1 
    1,288  0.904         XLON     11:44:54      00027472279TRDU1 
       3 0.904         XLON     11:44:54      00027472280TRDU1 
      553  0.904         XLON     11:56:48      00027472381TRDU1 
      648  0.904         XLON     11:56:48      00027472382TRDU1 
      559  0.904         XLON     12:07:54      00027472477TRDU1 
      708  0.904         XLON     12:07:54      00027472478TRDU1 
      562  0.904         XLON     12:19:30      00027472573TRDU1 
      541  0.904         XLON     12:19:30      00027472574TRDU1 
    1,200  0.904         XLON     12:29:45      00027472691TRDU1 
    2,350  0.908         XLON     12:58:34      00027473279TRDU1 
    1,300  0.908         XLON     13:01:41      00027473335TRDU1 
    8,449  0.910         XLON     14:04:57      00027474222TRDU1 
      599  0.910         XLON     14:07:33      00027474242TRDU1 
      767  0.912         XLON     14:32:52      00027474576TRDU1 
    3,124  0.912         XLON     14:32:52      00027474580TRDU1 
    2,239  0.912         XLON     14:32:52      00027474587TRDU1 
    1,000  0.912         XLON     14:32:52      00027474588TRDU1 
      654  0.908         XLON     14:32:58      00027474589TRDU1 
    2,260  0.909         XLON     14:57:07      00027474826TRDU1 
    2,218  0.913         XLON     15:28:12      00027475350TRDU1 
    5,068  0.913         XLON     15:28:12      00027475351TRDU1 
    1,157  0.911         XLON     15:28:12      00027475352TRDU1 
       11 0.911         XLON     15:45:31      00027475630TRDU1 
    1,127  0.911         XLON     15:45:49      00027475636TRDU1 
    1,277  0.911         XLON     15:58:14      00027475929TRDU1 
    2,362  0.911         XLON     15:58:14      00027475930TRDU1 
    2,368  0.911         XLON     15:58:14      00027475933TRDU1 
       66 0.905         XLON     16:11:16      00027476186TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  229839 
EQS News ID:  1582493 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1582493&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2023 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
