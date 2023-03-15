Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Martin Davis 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP3.076 9,750 Aggregated information 9,750 -- Aggregated volume d) GBP29,991.00 -- Price e) Date of the transaction 14 March 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ben Wilkinson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP3.028338 4,953 Aggregated information 4,953 d) -- Aggregated volume GBP14,999.36 -- Price e) Date of the transaction 14 March 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ben Wilkinson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 Exercise of options by the PDMR under the Molten Ventures plc 2021 Company Share Option Plan. b) Nature of the transaction Exercise price: GBP0.01 per share Share price at date of grant: GBP9.85 Face value of awarded options: GBP15,000 Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0.01 1,522 Aggregated information 1,522 d) -- Aggregated volume GBP15.22 -- Price e) Date of the transaction 14 March 2023 f) Place of the transaction XOFF

