Dow Jones News
15.03.2023 | 08:31
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Director/PDMR Shareholding 15-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

("Molten Ventures" or the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                                     Martin Davis 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position / status                              Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification / amendment                       Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                                     Molten Ventures plc 
b)      LEI                                     213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of financial instrument, type of instrument           Ordinary shares of 1p each 
       Identification Code                             GB00BY7QYJ50 
b)      Nature of the transaction                          Purchase of shares 
                                              Price(s)   Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                              GBP3.076    9,750 
 
       Aggregated information                            9,750 
          -- Aggregated volume 
d) 
                                              GBP29,991.00 
          -- Price 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                           14 March 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction                           London Stock Exchange (XLON) 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                                     Ben Wilkinson 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position / status                              Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification / amendment                       Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                                     Molten Ventures plc 
b)      LEI                                     213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of financial instrument, type of instrument           Ordinary shares of 1p each 
       Identification Code                             GB00BY7QYJ50 
b)      Nature of the transaction                          Purchase of shares 
                                              Price(s)   Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                              GBP3.028338   4,953 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                              4,953 
d)         -- Aggregated volume 
                                              GBP14,999.36 
          -- Price 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                           14 March 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction                           London Stock Exchange 
                                              (XLON) 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                          Ben Wilkinson 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position / status                    Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification / amendment            Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                          Molten Ventures plc 
b)      LEI                           213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each 
       Identification Code                   GB00BY7QYJ50 
                                   Exercise of options by the PDMR under the Molten 
                                   Ventures plc 2021 Company Share Option Plan. 
b)      Nature of the transaction                Exercise price: GBP0.01 per share 
                                   Share price at date of grant: GBP9.85 
                                   Face value of awarded options: GBP15,000 
                                   Price(s)        Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                   GBP0.01          1,522 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                   1,522 
d)         -- Aggregated volume 
                                   GBP15.22 
          -- Price 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                 14 March 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction                XOFF

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                    +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
Numis Securities 
Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker 
Simon Willis 
                    +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Havish Patel 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Euronext Growth Adviser & Joint Broker 
Don Harrington             +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Charlotte Craigie 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
Powerscourt 
Public relations 
                    +44 (0)20 7250 1446 
Robin O'Kelly 
Jane Glover

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  229819 
EQS News ID:  1582335 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1582335&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2023 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

