Britvic plc: Directorate change

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Directorate change 15-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Britvic plc
("Britvic" or the "Company")
Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
15 March 2023
DIRECTORATE CHANGES
Further to the announcement on 8 November 2022, concerning the resignation of Joanne Wilson as Chief Financial Officer, the Company announces that Joanne's resignation will take effect from 18 April 2023. The process of appointing a new CFO is already well underway, and we will make a further announcement as soon as this is finalised.
