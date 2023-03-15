Anzeige
WKN: A0HMX9 ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 
München
15.03.23
08:04 Uhr
9,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
15.03.2023
103 Leser
Britvic plc: Directorate change

DJ Directorate change

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Directorate change 15-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Britvic plc

("Britvic" or the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

15 March 2023

DIRECTORATE CHANGES

Further to the announcement on 8 November 2022, concerning the resignation of Joanne Wilson as Chief Financial Officer, the Company announces that Joanne's resignation will take effect from 18 April 2023. The process of appointing a new CFO is already well underway, and we will make a further announcement as soon as this is finalised.

For further information please contact:

Investors

Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations) +44 (0) 7808 097784

Media

Steph Macduff-Duncan (Head of Corporate Communications) +44 (0) 7808 097680

Stephen Malthouse (Headland) +44 (0) 203 805 4844

ENDS

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      BVIC 
Sequence No.:  229765 
EQS News ID:  1582035 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1582035&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2023 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
