

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc. (IGG.L), a purpose-led global fintech, reported Wednesday that its third-quarter group revenue dropped 7 percent to 239.3 million pounds from 257.0 million pounds a year ago.



OTC derivatives revenues declined 18 percent from last year to 179.4 million euros. Within OTC derivatives business, lower market volatility in the period resulted in a lower revenue per client, with active clients down 8 percent.



Exchange traded derivatives revenues, however, climbed 65 percent and stock trading and investments revenues grew 19 percent.



Core Markets+ revenues fell 18 percent to 182.6 million pounds, while High Potential Markets revenues climbed 60 percent.



Looking ahead, the company said it anticipates fiscal 2023 revenue and profit before tax to be in line with current market expectations.



Medium-term revenue and profit margin guidance remains unchanged.



