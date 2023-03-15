

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L), on Wednesday, said it appointed Kate Ferry as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director. Kate will become a member of Burberry's Board and Executive Committee, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Akeroyd.



Kate, who will join Burberry by early September 2023 at the latest, will be responsible for Finance and Business Services functions.



Kate is currently Chief Financial Officer of McLaren Group where she has overseen financial strategy and investor relations and has supported the broader strategic development of the company over the past two years. Prior to McLaren, Kate was Group Chief Financial Officer of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC from 2017 to 2021. She is also currently an independent non-executive director of Greggs plc.



The company noted that Kate will succeed Julie Brown, currently Burberry Chief Operating and Financial Officer. Julie will leave Burberry on 1 April 2023, as previously announced.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken