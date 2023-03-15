

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) Wednesday reported a loss before tax of 278.77 million pounds for the full year compared with profit of 264.66 million pounds a year ago.



The company had 303.61 million pounds loss on investments held at fair value compared with profit of 248.11 million pounds last year.



Witan posted a net loss of 280.55 million pounds or 39.65p per share, compared with profit of 262.74 million pounds or 34.12p per share a year ago.



NAV per share as on December 31, 2022 was 234.1p, lower than 267.4p last year.



Investment income, however, increased to 43.61 million pounds from 37.44 million pounds in the previous year.



