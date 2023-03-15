Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, March 14
[15.03.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.03.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,749,000.00
|EUR
|0
|213,070,051.29
|8.6092
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.03.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|875,687.31
|86.8737
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.03.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|478,600.00
|EUR
|0
|47,872,863.68
|100.0269
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.03.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|115,602.00
|USD
|0
|12,452,948.54
|107.7226
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.03.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|61,689.00
|GBP
|0
|6,522,255.62
|105.728
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.03.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|88,231.00
|EUR
|0
|9,111,598.32
|103.2698
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.03.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|56,049.00
|CHF
|0
|5,499,963.98
|98.1278
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.03.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|62,903,409.32
|9.0047
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.03.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,020,380.00
|USD
|0
|30,568,475.30
|10.1207
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.03.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|339,040.00
|GBP
|0
|3,399,217.30
|10.026