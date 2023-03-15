

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) reported that its fiscal 2022 pretax profit declined to $338.66 million from $1.07 billion, prior year. Earnings per share, in US cents, was 37.35 compared to 147.9. Underlying EBITDA decreased by 47% to $765 million.



Group revenues declined by 50% to $1.2 billion in 2022, which principally reflects the restrictions imposed on business due to the war in Ukraine, which reduced pellet production by 46% to 6.1 million tonnes in 2022.



