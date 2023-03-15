Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.03.2023
PR Newswire
15.03.2023
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.: Nippon Express (Belgium) Joins Pharma.Aero

TOKYO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Belgium) N.V./S.A. (hereinafter "NX Belgium"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., became the first Japanese forwarder to join Pharma.Aero (*) on January 25 this year.

Pharma.Aero logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202303033576-O1-98z3VY1t

NIPPON EXPRESS logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202303033576-O2-Liv03U6J

The Nippon Express Group has positioned the pharmaceutical industry as a key industry in its "Nippon Express Group Business Plan 2023 -- Dynamic Growth," and is pursuing the global development of a safe and secure pharmaceutical logistics platform to meet increasingly sophisticated and diverse pharmaceutical logistics needs.

NX Belgium obtained Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification, a standard for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals, for its facilities in the cargo area of Brussels International Airport in December 2021, evidence of its expertise in temperature control, quality control, and other aspects of the international air transport of pharmaceuticals.

By joining Pharma.Aero, NX Belgium will share and build on its knowledge and expertise with pharmaceutical companies, airport operators, and airlines specializing in the transport of pharmaceuticals around the world and combine the international temperature-controlled transport services and warehousing functions of the Nippon Express Group's global network to provide a high-quality pharmaceutical logistics platform.

The Nippon Express Group is committed to supporting its customers in the global pharmaceutical industry by building a reliable and safe global pharmaceutical logistics platform with the aim of contributing to the health of people around the world.

(*) Pharma.Aero: A collaborative coalition of pharmaceutical companies, the CEIV Pharma certification community, airport operators and others in the air cargo industry. The platform was launched in 2016 with the aim of devising and developing projects to address the challenges of pharmaceutical air transport across industries, and its initiatives are directed by Brussels Airport and Miami Airport.

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nippon-express-belgium-joins-pharmaaero-301772667.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
