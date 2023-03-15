DJ Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C) (WRDU LN) Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 15-March-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 14-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 88.336
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7593196
CODE: WRDU LN
ISIN: LU1437016972
