Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist (LAUU LN) Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-March-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 14-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 45.0121

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1584041

CODE: LAUU LN

ISIN: LU0496786905

