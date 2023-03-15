DJ Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RUSG LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-March-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 14-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 284.9155

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1328883

CODE: RUSG LN

ISIN: FR0011119171

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSG LN Sequence No.: 229852 EQS News ID: 1582641 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1582641&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2023 04:20 ET (08:20 GMT)