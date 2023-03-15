DJ Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTIX LN) Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-March-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 14-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 159.2736

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5997427

CODE: MTIX LN

ISIN: LU1650491282

