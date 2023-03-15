DJ Amundi Index MSCI EMU SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI EMU SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (SRHE LN) Amundi Index MSCI EMU SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 15-March-2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI EMU SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 14-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 73.5399

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2734217

CODE: SRHE LN

ISIN: LU2109787635

