BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE American: LSF) ("Laird Superfood," "we" and "our"), today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Jason Vieth, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Fiscal year 2022 was a year of transition, beginning with the onboarding of a new leadership team and culminating in the successful transition of our in-house manufacturing and fulfillment center to 3rd party co-manufacturing and logistics partners at the end of the year. We expect this move to expedite our margin improvement agenda by moving our business to a variable cost model and dramatically reducing our overhead costs. Additionally, we recently unveiled a complete brand refresh across all products in our portfolio, which is already having a positive effect on retail performance. We believe that these momentous steps will position the business for growth and continued improvement in our gross margin throughout 2023."

Anya Hamill, Chief Financial Officer, commented, "We have completed cost cutting and cash optimization initiatives across multiple functions, even beyond manufacturing and supply chain, in order to aggressively curtail selling, general, and administrative expenses in the coming year and to eliminate inefficient marketing spend. We expect that the transformation of our supply chain to a variable cost model will drive gross margin improvement to over 30% in 2023, excluding any one time charges. In shutting down our Sisters facility and making this move to a third-party supply chain, we incurred $9.1 million of one-time charges in the fourth quarter of 2022, most of which were non-cash, as detailed in our Non-GAAP Financial Statement. Additionally, I am pleased to report that our operating cash burn was reduced by $7.8 million in 2022, and we are implementing a number of initiatives to further improve our cash burn rate in 2023."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net Sales of $9.0 million compared to $8.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $9.4 million in the prior year period.

E-commerce contributed 66% of total Net Sales and decreased 4.7% year-over-year reflecting lower direct-to-consumer ("DTC") revenues due to a 52% reduction in marketing media spend partially offset by double-digit growth in sales via Amazon.com .

. Wholesale contributed 34% of total Net Sales and revenue decreased 3.3% year-over-year, primarily due to lower sales in the Club channel.

Gross Margin was (4.6)%, compared to 23.4% in the third quarter of 2022 and 23.6% in the prior year period. This reduction is primarily due to exit and disposal costs relating to the transition to a co-manufacturing model and the product quality issue discovered in the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted Gross Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was 19.0% compared to 23.4% in the third quarter of 2022 and 23.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021. This margin compression reflects fixed cost deleverage on lower production volume due to inventory drawdown, increased costs associated with inventory reserves and disposals, and inflationary freight costs. For more details on non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the information in the Non-GAAP financial measures section of this press release.

Net Loss was $15.6 million, or $1.69 per diluted share compared to a Net Loss of $5.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022 and a Net Loss of $6.9 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted Net Loss, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, of $4.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, improved sequentially versus Adjusted Net Loss of $5.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022. In the prior year period Adjusted Net Loss was $6.9 million, or $0.76 per diluted share. For more details on non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the information in the Non-GAAP financial measures section of this press release.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 $ % of Total $ % of Total Coffee creamers $ 4,934,397 55 % $ 5,177,126 55 % Hydration and beverage enhancing supplements 1,061,721 12 % 1,290,336 14 % Harvest snacks and other food items 1,855,273 21 % 1,821,220 19 % Coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products 1,808,361 20 % 1,874,473 20 % Other 710,989 8 % 439,695 5 % Gross sales 10,370,741 116 % 10,602,850 113 % Shipping income 270,251 3 % 196,384 2 % Returns and discounts (1,671,464 ) (19 )% (1,431,675 ) (15 )% Sales, net $ 8,969,528 100 % $ 9,367,559 100 % E-commerce 5,902,285 66 % 6,195,224 66 % Wholesale 3,067,243 34 % 3,172,335 34 % Sales, net $ 8,969,528 100 % $ 9,367,559 100 %

Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights

Net Sales of $35.8 million compared to $36.8 million in the fiscal year 2021.

E-commerce contributed 62% of total Net Sales in fiscal years 2022 and 2021, decreasing 1.7% year-over-year reflecting lower direct-to-consumer ("DTC") revenues due to planned reductions in marketing spend partially offset by double-digit growth in sales via Amazon.com .

. Wholesale contributed 38% of total Net Sales in fiscal years 2022 and 2021, decreasing 4.3% year-over-year, primarily due to lower sales in the Club and Food Service channels.

Shelf stable and liquid creamer consumption in the Natural channel increased by 24.5% compared to fiscal year 2021.

Gross Margin was 14.5%, compared to 25.6% in fiscal year 2021. This reduction is primarily driven by exit and disposal costs relating to the transition to a co-manufacturing model and a product quality issue discovered in the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted Gross Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was 19.8% compared to 25.6% in fiscal year 2021. This reduction is due to fixed cost deleverage on lower volume, increased costs associated with inventory reserves and disposals, and inflationary freight costs. For more details on non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the information in the Non-GAAP financial measures section of this press release.

Net Loss was $40.3 million, or $4.41 per diluted share compared to a Net Loss of $23.9 million, or $2.66 per diluted share, in fiscal year 2021.

Adjusted Net Loss, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, of $22.8 million, or $2.49 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Loss was $23.4 million, or $2.56 per diluted share in fiscal year 2021. For more details on non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the information in the Non-GAAP financial measures section of this press release.

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 $ % of Total $ % of Total Coffee creamers $ 19,800,429 55 % $ 21,767,409 59 % Hydration and beverage enhancing supplements 4,877,067 14 % 5,814,629 16 % Harvest snacks and other food items 7,191,316 20 % 7,108,361 19 % Coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products 6,648,576 19 % 5,228,888 14 % Other 1,805,914 5 % 808,352 2 % Gross sales 40,323,302 113 % 40,727,639 110 % Shipping income 1,099,358 3 % 457,879 1 % Returns and discounts (5,594,268 ) (16 )% (4,374,565 ) (11 )% Sales, net $ 35,828,392 100 % $ 36,810,953 100 % E-commerce 22,313,241 62 % 22,687,736 62 % Wholesale 13,515,151 38 % 14,123,217 38 % Sales, net $ 35,828,392 100 % $ 36,810,953 100 %

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

The Company had $17.8 million of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022, and no outstanding debt.

Net cash used in operating activities was $14.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $22.1 million in the prior year period. During fiscal 2022, net cash used in operating activities improved sequentially from the second to the third quarter by 8.6% and sequentially from the third to the fourth quarter by 11.7%.

2023 Outlook

We anticipate that uncertain economic environment with historically high inflation rates impacting consumer spending will continue into 2023. We believe that strategic actions we have taken in 2022, and continue to take in 2023, have positioned the business for net sales growth in the high single digits and gross margin in excess of 30%, excluding extraordinary events. Gross margin guidance excludes any one-time charges associated with the any non-recurring actions.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The Company's products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the conference call referencing this press release contain "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding Laird Superfood's future financial performance and growth. These forward-looking statements are based on Laird Superfood's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause Laird Superfood's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to: (1) the effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic, or of other global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, including on our supply chain, the demand for our products, and on overall economic conditions and consumer confidence and spending levels; (2) volatility regarding our revenue, expenses, including shipping expenses, and other operating results; (3) our ability to acquire new direct and wholesale customers and successfully retain existing customers; (4) our ability to attract and retain our suppliers, distributors and co-manufacturers, and effectively manage their costs and performance; (5) effects of real or perceived quality or health issues with our products or other issues that adversely affect our brand and reputation; (6) our ability to innovate on a timely and cost-effective basis, predict changes in consumer preferences and develop successful new products, or updates to existing products, and develop innovative marketing strategies; (7) adverse developments regarding prices and availability of raw materials and other inputs, a substantial amount of which come from a limited number of suppliers outside the United States, including in areas which may be adversely affected by climate change; (8) effects of changes in the tastes and preferences of our consumers and consumer preferences for natural and organic food products; (9) the financial condition of, and our relationships with, our suppliers, co-manufacturers, distributors, retailers and food service customers, as well as the health of the food service industry generally; (10) the ability of ourselves, our suppliers and co-manufacturers to comply with food safety, environmental or other laws or regulations; (11) our plans for future investments in our business, our anticipated capital expenditures and our estimates regarding our capital requirements; (12) the costs and success of our marketing efforts, and our ability to promote our brand; (13) our reliance on our executive team and other key personnel and our ability to identify, recruit and retain skilled and general working personnel; (14) our ability to effectively manage our growth; (15) our ability to compete effectively with existing competitors and new market entrants; (16) the impact of adverse economic conditions; and (17) the growth rates of the markets in which we compete.

LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales, net $ 8,969,528 $ 9,367,559 $ 35,828,392 $ 36,810,953 Cost of goods sold (9,381,825 ) (7,153,814 ) (30,641,125 ) (27,379,082 ) Gross profit (412,297 ) 2,213,745 5,187,267 9,431,871 General and administrative Salaries, wages and benefits 1,902,935 2,093,064 6,414,481 8,392,326 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 4,688,015 - 12,814,441 8,317 Loss on lease termination 3,596,365 - 3,596,365 - Other expense 1,559,811 2,305,766 7,769,876 8,058,619 Total general and administrative expenses 11,747,126 4,398,830 30,595,163 16,459,262 Research and product development 92,160 171,984 427,537 1,030,127 Sales and marketing Advertising 1,723,332 2,256,998 6,914,706 7,570,879 General marketing 814,344 1,412,265 3,797,761 4,491,446 Other expense 875,529 991,872 3,816,237 3,832,573 Total sales and marketing expenses 3,413,205 4,661,135 14,528,704 15,894,898 Total expenses 15,252,491 9,231,949 45,551,404 33,384,287 Operating loss (15,664,788 ) (7,018,204 ) (40,364,137 ) (23,952,416 ) Other income 124,096 63,458 47,088 99,704 Loss before income taxes (15,540,692 ) (6,954,746 ) (40,317,049 ) (23,852,712 ) Income tax expense (14,495 ) 68,661 (20,269 ) (17,834 ) Net loss $ (15,555,187 ) $ (6,886,085 ) $ (40,337,318 ) $ (23,870,546 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (1.69 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (4.41 ) $ (2.66 ) Diluted $ (1.69 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (4.41 ) $ (2.66 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted 9,199,597 9,067,235 9,146,008 8,983,294

LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (40,337,318 ) (23,870,546 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,118,071 981,598 Gain on sale of assets held-for-sale (577,058 ) - Stock-based compensation 631,227 4,040,207 Provision for inventory obsolescence 2,795,174 423,345 Impairment of goodwill and other long-lived assets 12,814,441 - Loss on lease termination 3,596,365 - Noncash lease costs 1,065,591 - Other 247,350 137,451 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (303,187 ) (383,998 ) Inventory 1,729,604 (3,622,784 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,604,880 (1,008,978 ) Operating lease liability (742,111 ) 368,894 Accounts payable 191,499 (474,519 ) Accrued expenses 1,853,033 1,312,495 Net cash from operating activities (14,312,439 ) (22,096,835 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (1,154,219 ) (1,555,191 ) Deposits on equipment to be acquired - (489,325 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant, and equipment 17,677 12,700 Purchase of software (2,713 ) (156,855 ) Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired - (10,449,587 ) Proceeds from sale of assets held-for-sale 1,596,212 - Proceeds from sale of investment securities available-for-sale 8,513,783 - Net cash from investing activities 8,970,740 (12,638,258 ) Cash flows from financing activities Common stock issuances, net of taxes 9,464 (152,414 ) Common stock issuance costs - (82,043 ) Recovery of short-swing profits 28,555 - Stock options exercised, net of taxes 64,248 810,704 Net cash from financing activities 102,267 576,247 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (5,239,432 ) (34,158,846 ) Cash and cash equivalents beginning of year 23,049,234 57,208,080 Cash and cash equivalents end of year $ 17,809,802 $ 23,049,234

LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 17,809,802 $ 23,049,234 Accounts receivable, net 1,494,469 1,268,718 Investment securities available-for-sale - 8,635,077 Inventory, net 5,696,565 10,221,343 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 2,530,075 4,507,462 Total current assets 27,530,911 47,681,834 Noncurrent assets Property and equipment, net 150,289 4,512,935 Fixed assets held-for-sale 800,000 - Intangible assets, net 1,424,218 4,838,854 Goodwill - 6,486,000 Right-of-use asset 133,922 2,327,752 Total noncurrent assets 2,508,429 18,165,541 Total assets $ 30,039,340 $ 65,847,375 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,080,267 $ 888,768 Accrued expenses 6,312,140 2,897,253 Lease liability, current portion 59,845 - Total current liabilities 7,452,252 3,786,021 Long-term liabilities Deferred tax liability, net - 7,534 Lease liability 76,076 - Total long-term liabilities 76,076 7,534 Total liabilities 7,528,328 3,793,555 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 9,576,117 and 9,210,414 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022, respectively; 9,460,243 and 9,094,539 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021, respectively 9,210 9,095 Additional paid-in capital 118,636,834 117,903,455 Accumulated other comprehensive loss - (61,016 ) Accumulated deficit (96,135,032 ) (55,797,714 ) Total stockholders' equity 22,511,012 62,053,820 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 30,039,340 $ 65,847,375

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, we report adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per diluted share, which are financial measures not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per diluted share to evaluate financial performance because adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per diluted share allow for period-over-period comparisons of the Company's ongoing operations before the impact of certain items described below. Management believes this information may also be useful to investors to compare the Company's results period-over-period. We define adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per diluted share to exclude certain one-time costs defined in detail in the table to follow. Please be aware that adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per diluted share have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net loss or diluted net loss per share. In addition, we may calculate and/or present adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per diluted share differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the table that follows.

LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 Net loss $ (14,139,402 ) $ (4,904,520 ) $ (5,738,209 ) $ (15,555,187 ) $ (40,337,318 ) Adjusted for: Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets (a) 8,026,000 100,426 - 1,479,006 9,605,432 Strategic organizational shifts (b) (581,351 ) (803,405 ) 67,974 8,683,331 7,366,549 Gain on sale of land held-for-sale (c) - (573,818 ) - - (573,818 ) Company-wide rebranding costs (d) - - - 455,475 455,475 Product quality issue (e) - - - 559,042 559,042 Other (f) (22,296 ) - 96,400 95,000 169,104 Adjusted net loss $ (6,717,049 ) $ (6,181,317 ) $ (5,573,835 ) (4,283,333 ) $ (22,755,534 ) Adjusted net loss per share, diluted: (0.74 ) (0.68 ) (0.61 ) (0.47 ) (2.49 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing adjusted net loss per share of common stock, diluted 9,095,441 9,132,632 9,178,533 9,199,597 9,136,071 (a) Impairment charges to goodwill and long-lived intangible assets assumed in the acquisition of Picky Bars which occurred Q2 2021, in the amounts of $6.5 million and $1.5 million, respectively, as well as $0.1 million of impairment charges related to production machinery held-for-sale in Q2 2022. (b) Costs incurred as part of the strategic downsizing of the Company's operations, including lease termination costs, severances and other personnel costs, forfeitures of stock-based compensation, impairment of property, plant, equipment, and internal use production software, and other exit and disposal costs including but not limited to inventory writeoffs, moving and setup costs, and property tax abatement repayment. Reversals of stock-based compensation arising from the forfeitures of unvested awards following the resignation of certain executive officers, compensation expense recognized for severances related to the resignations of certain executive officers. (c) Gains realized on the sale of excess lots of land adjacent to the Company's warehouses in Sisters, Oregon in Q2 2022. (d) Costs incurred as part of the company-wide rebranding efforts that occurred in Q4 2022, launching in Q1 2023. (e) Inventory reserves recorded to account for the product quality issue that was discovered in the first quarter of 2023, related to finished goods and raw material inventories on hand as of December 31, 2022. (f) Realized losses on the liquidation of all of the Company's available-for-sale securities included in other income in Q1 2022. Recovery of costs incurred in connection with an insurance claim following loss of product during handling by a third party included in costs of goods sold in Q1 2022. Losses incurred on prepaid inventories which were not recoverable following the bankruptcy of the supplier and costs incurred as a result of the early termination of a long-term service contract as part of a strategic initiative to relieve future cash obligations included in general and administrative expenses in Q3 2022. Estimated legal settlement costs related to an ongoing class action lawsuit included in general and administrative expenses in Q4 2022.

LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2021 Net loss $ (5,330,504 ) $ (6,302,259 ) $ (5,351,698 ) $ (6,886,085 ) $ (23,870,546 ) Adjusted for: Write off of prepaid inventory balances from bankrupt supplier (a) - 179,000 - - 179,000 Acquisition costs (b) 98,750 179,390 - - 278,140 Adjusted net loss $ (5,231,754 ) $ (5,943,869 ) $ (5,351,698 ) $ (6,886,085 ) $ (23,413,406 ) Adjusted net loss per share, diluted: (0.59 ) (0.66 ) (0.59 ) (0.76 ) (2.56 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing adjusted net loss per share of common stock, diluted 8,894,495 8,967,797 9,001,912 9,067,235 9,136,071 (a) Losses incurred on prepaid inventories which were not recoverable following the bankruptcy of the supplier. (b) Costs associated with the acquisition of Picky Bars LLC on May 3, 2021, including professional and legal fees.

