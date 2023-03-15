TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSX: GFP) ("GreenFirst" or the "Company") today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. The Company's annual financial statements ("Financial Statements") and related Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2022 are available on GreenFirst's website at www.greenfirst.ca and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All amounts are in thousands of Canadian dollars unless indicated otherwise.

Fourth Quarter of 2022 Highlights

Fourth quarter 2022 ("Q4 2022") net loss from continuing operations was $25.9 million or a $0.15 loss per share (diluted), compared to net loss of $16.3 million or $0.09 loss per share (diluted) in the third quarter of 2022 ("Q3 2022") on the same basis . This result reflects the sharp downturn in lumber market prices seen during the fourth quarter. Q4 2022 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was negative $27.4 million , compared to a negative $2.0 million in Q3 2022 on the same basis. Adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations before duties expensed for Q4 2022 was negative $19.6 million, compared to positive $7.2 million in Q3 2022.

compared to a negative $2.0 million in Q3 2022 on the same basis. Adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations before duties expensed for Q4 2022 was negative $19.6 million, compared to positive $7.2 million in Q3 2022. Lumber prices dropped, reflecting economic headwinds and lower demand in Q4 2022, with an average selling price of $644/mfbm compared to $800/mfbm in Q3 2022. Steadily rising interest rates since Q2 2022, in response to high inflation, reduced US housing starts and caused flagging homebuilders' confidence, which worsened during the fourth quarter.

On November 7, 2022, the Company announced the sale of its 203,000 acres of private forest land south of Kapuskasing, Ontario, to a third party for net cash proceeds of $48.7 million.

On December 21, 2022, the Company announced the sale of its La Sarre and Béarn sawmills and its Abitibi and Témiscamingue forestry operations, as well as their related assets and other Quebec business operations to Chantiers Chibougamau Ltée for cash proceeds of approximately $94 million, subject to final adjustments, which closed on March 14, 2023.

Candice Bergen was appointed to the Company's Board of Directors, effective March 14, 2023.

"The fourth quarter presented a worsening economic backdrop, with results showing it, however the liquidity from our $49 million land sale and our recent $94 million sale of our Quebec sawmills gives us the flexibility to tackle our strategy and take advantage of opportunities", said Paul Rivett, interim CEO and executive Chairman of GreenFirst.

Acquisition of Sawmills and Paper Mill

On August 28, 2021, the Company acquired six sawmills and one paper mill from Rayonier Advanced Materials (the "Rayonier Asset Acquisition") for aggregate consideration of $296.1 million. The Company has measured and recorded the identifiable assets acquired and the liabilities assumed at management's estimates of their acquisition-date fair values. For further information on the purchase price accounting, please refer to the Company's Financial Statements.

Financial Highlights

The following selected financial information is from the Company's Financial Statements and MD&A:

(In thousands of CAD, except per share amounts) December 31, September 24, December 31, For the quarter ended 2022(2) 2022(1)(2) 2021(1)(2) Net sales from continuing operations Forest products(4) $ 69,628 $ 85,444 $ 95,509 Paper products 30,564 26,027 18,570 Total net sales from continuing operations 100,192 111,471 114,079 Operating (loss) earnings from continuing operations (33,747) (5,371) 11,380 Net (loss) earnings (43,615) (23,259) 9,046 Net (loss) earning from continuing operations (25,876) (16,257) 6,108 Basic (loss) earnings per share (0.25) (0.13) 0.05 Basic (loss) earnings per share from continuing operations (0.15) (0.09) 0.03 Diluted (loss) earnings per share (0.25) (0.13) 0.05 Diluted (loss) earnings per share from continuing operations (0.15) (0.09) 0.03 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations(3) $ (27,385) $ (2,044) $ 12,877

(In thousands of CAD, except per share amounts) December 31, December 31, For the year ended 2022(2) 2021(1)(2) Net sales from continuing operations Forest products(4) $ 398,098 $ 108,612 Paper products 94,011 24,703 Total net sales from continuing operations 492,109 133,315 Operating earnings (loss) from continuing operations 23,778 4,674 Net loss (910) (8,162) Net loss from continuing operations (4,132) (10,023) Basic loss per share 0.00 (0.10) Basic loss per share from continuing operations (0.02) (0.13) Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.00 (0.10) Diluted loss per share from continuing operations (0.02) (0.13) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations(3) $ 39,384 $ 9,177

(In thousands of CAD) December 31, December 31, As at 2022 2021(1) Total assets $ 371,504 $ 417,394 Total liabilities 147,042 186,778 Total shareholders' equity $ 224,462 $ 230,616

1Certain prior period amounts have been restated as a result of the Company finalizing its purchase price accounting related to the Rayonier Asset Acquisition, as allowed under IFRS. Please refer to Note 4 - Acquisition of Sawmills and Paper Mill, in the Company's Financial Statements for further information.

2Certain prior period amounts have been restated as a result of a change in presentation of the Company's Financial Statements for continuing and discontinued operations for assets held for sale under IFRS. Please refer to Note 5 - Assets held for Sale, in the Company's Financial Statements for further information.

3Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure and does not have standardized meaning under GAAP or IFRS. As a result, it may not be comparable to information presented by other companies. For an explanation and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to related comparable financial information presented in the Financial Statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section in this MD&A.

4Includes net sales to external parties only.

During Q4 2022 the Company recorded a net loss from continuing operations of $25.9 million ($0.15 loss per share, diluted) and Adjusted EBITDA of negative $27.4 million. These were declines compared to Q3 2022 where net loss were $16.3 million ($0.09 loss per share, diluted) and Adjusted EBITDA was negative $2.0 million, on a comparable basis.

The Company reported net sales for continuing operations of $100.2 million during Q4 2022, a decline of $11.3 million or 10%, compared to Q3 2022. This decrease was primarily due to declining lumber prices ($644/mfbm average realized in Q4 compared to $800/mfbm in Q3 2022).

The Company reported cost of sales of $119.6 million during Q4 2022, higher by $13.7 million or 13%, compared to Q3 2022. This increase partly reflects the $9.0 million impact of charges for inventory write-downs to their net realizable value in Q4 2022.

The Company's softwood lumber sales to US customers are subject to countervailing and anti-dumping duties as determined by the US Department of Commerce. Duties expensed in Q4 2022 were $7.8 million, a decrease of $1.4 million or 16%, quarter-over-quarter, which reflects lower average sales prices on volumes shipped and exported compared to Q3 2022. Excluding the impact of duties expensed, Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 was negative $19.6 million and positive $85.2 million, respectively.

The Company reported selling, general and administration expenses for continuing operations of $5.9 million during Q4 2022 which was an increase of $0.2 million or 3% compared to Q3 2022, this modest increase mainly reflects higher business-development activities and expenses.

Finance costs, which include interest and accretion on the Company's borrowings under the new Credit Facility, was $1.2 million in Q4 2022.

Liquidity and Borrowings

At December 31, 2022, the Company had total liquidity of $72.3 million comprising $25.4 million in cash on hand and $60.8 million, net of $13.9 million for standby letters of credit, available under its Credit Facility. The Company repaid $30.0 million against the Credit Facility during the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

At December 31, 2022, the Company had $53.4 million of borrowings under its Credit Facility, net of deferred financing costs. The Company's Credit Facility contains restrictive covenants that limit the Company's ability to undertake certain actions without the lender's consent, and it also includes the following financial covenant tests performed quarterly: a minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio (only while the term loan portion of the Credit Facility is outstanding) and a maximum annual capital expenditure amount relative to budget, all as defined in the credit agreement. The Company monitors its performance monthly as well as its future performance expectations, adjusting as required, so it remains in compliance with these covenants. The Company was in compliance with its covenants under the Credit Agreement as at December 31, 2022.

Outlook

2022 was marked by a strong start for lumber prices that were subsequently reduced by rising interest rates in response to ongoing inflation, which softened lumber demand by mid year. This led to a decline in lumber market prices throughout the second half of 2022, with those levels being maintained in the first quarter of 2023 thus far. Further monetary tightening and interest rate rises would continue to put downward pressure on lumber market prices, which are expected to remain volatile over the near term.

Partially offsetting the negative impact is the tightening lumber supply, spurred on by the curtailment of lumber production announced by mills in the province of British Columbia and in other regions of North America.

The Company continues to experience challenges with an ongoing tight labour market, with some residual impacts of COVID-19 in early 2023. This continues to cause disruptions in the flow of production at the Company's mills. From a logistics standpoint, disruptions in trucking and rail logistics have only been limited since the second quarter of 2022.

Inflationary pressures in North America have raised the cost of many inputs required for our operations. Ongoing shortages of people, materials or equipment could negatively impact the Company, as well as the industry. Many of these pressures arose due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they continue to be a significant factor affecting our business.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

References to EBITDA in this document are measures of earnings (loss) before interest and finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, while references to Adjusted EBITDA reflect EBITDA plus other non-operating costs such as acquisition and transaction-related costs, impact of valuation changes on the Company's investments, the impact of foreign exchange on the Company's long-term debt, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on sale of assets and other non-operating losses. Management believes that certain lenders, investors, and analysts use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a common valuation measurement and to measure the Company's ability to service debt and meet other payment obligations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to replace net earnings (loss), or other measures of financial performance and liquidity reported in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Company's MD&A for further information on non-GAAP measures.

(In thousands of CAD) For the quarter ended December 31,

2022(2) September 24,

2022(1)(2) December 31,

2021(1)(2) Net (loss) earnings from continuing operations $ (25,876) $ (16,257) $ 6,108 Adjustments: Finance costs, net 1,162 3,986 4,527 Income taxes (1,030) (14,918) (2,031) Depreciation and amortization 6,362 3,327 2,201 EBITDA (19,382) (23,862) 10,805 Foreign exchange on long-term debt - 5,311 (18) Loss on extinguishment of debt - 11,187 - Other non-operating losses - 5,320 - Gain on sale of assets (8,003) - - Acquisition and transaction related costs - - 2,090 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations(3) $ (27,385) $ (2,044) $ 12,877

(In thousands of CAD) For the year ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021(1) Net loss from continuing operations $ (4,132) $ (10,023) Adjustments: Finance costs, net 12,796 6,173 Income taxes (643) (2,031) Depreciation and amortization 15,606 4,503 EBITDA 23,627 (1,378) Foreign exchange on long-term debt 7,896 678 Loss on extinguishment of debt 11,187 - Gain on investment (643) - Other non-operating losses 5,320 - Gain on sale of assets (8,003) - Acquisition and transaction related costs - 9,877 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations(3) 39,384 9,177

1Certain prior period amounts have been restated as a result of the Company finalizing its purchase price accounting related to the Rayonier Asset Acquisition, as allowed under IFRS. Please refer to Note 4 - Acquisition of Sawmills and Paper Mill, in the Company's Financial Statements for further information.

2Certain prior period amounts have been restated as a result of a change in presentation of the Company's Financial Statements for continuing and discontinued operations for assets held for sale under IFRS. Please refer to Note 5 - Assets held for Sale, in the Company's Financial Statements for further information.

3Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure and does not have standardized meaning under GAAP or IFRS. As a result, it may not be comparable to information presented by other companies. For an explanation and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to related comparable financial information presented in the Financial Statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section in this MD&A.

4Includes net sales to external parties only.

Earnings Conference Call

GreenFirst will host a conference call to review the fourth-quarter and fiscal year end 2022 financial results on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:30am (Eastern). The live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed via web: http://momentum.adobeconnect.com/greenfirstq4/ and via phone: (+1) 416 764 8658 or (+1) 888 886 7786. A replay of the webcast and presentation slides will be available on GreenFirst's website following the conference call.

About GreenFirst

GreenFirst Forest Products is a forest-first business, focused on sustainable forest management and lumber production. The Company owns 4 operating sawmills and 1 paper mill in Ontario. GreenFirst is a significant lumber producer in Ontario, Canada. GreenFirst's mills are located in rich wood baskets proudly operating over 6.1 million hectares of FSC® certified public Ontario forestlands (FSC®-C167905). The Company believes that responsible forest practices, coupled with the long-term green advantage of lumber, provide GreenFirst with significant cyclical and secular advantages in building products. GreenFirst's long-term vision is to be a leader in the global forestry industry.

Forward Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and, while GreenFirst considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including those set out in GreenFirst's public disclosure record filed under its profile on www.sedar.com. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. GreenFirst disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, please visit: www.greenfirst.ca or contact Investor Relations (416) 775 2821.

Contacts

Investor Relations

(416) 775 2821