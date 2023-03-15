Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.03.2023
PR Newswire
15.03.2023 | 10:06
Medical Park Hospitals Group MD, Assoc. Prof. Neurosurgeon, Sait Öztürk has successfully accomplished Brain Pacemaker surgery while awake and watching cartoons to DYSTONIA PATIENT ZEYNEP

ISTANBUL, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeynep Liva Elmaci, a dystonia patient who has been having uncontrollable involuntary contractions in her legs and arms for the last 5 years, underwent brain pacemaker surgery while awake by watching cartoons. The patient's surgery was performed Medical Park, Turkey's health power with 27 Hospitals and thousands of doctors. Giving information about the patient's surgery process, Medical Park Bahçelievler Hospital Brain and Neurosurgery Specialist Assoc. Prof. Dr. Sait Öztürk said: "Dystonia is a very rare disease. In our patient, there were contractions in the arms and legs that and got worse and worse. After the examinations, we deemed it appropriate to perform brain pacemaker surgery"