Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (MPXG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 15-March-2023 / 09:36 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D)

DEALING DATE: 14-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 47.565

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 62037

CODE: MPXG LN

ISIN: LU2469335298

