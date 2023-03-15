

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Wednesday after annual inflation was revised upwards to 7.3 percent in February from 7.0 percent in January as a result of higher food prices.



Investors also kept a close eye on the developments surrounding the SVB crisis after Moody's Investors downgraded the outlook on the U.S. banking system to 'negative' from 'stable'.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 43 points, or 0.6 percent, at 7,099 after gaining 1.8 percent the previous day.



Logistics company Bollore soared 8 percent after posting a rise in fourth-quarter revenue and announcing plans to launch a cash tender offer to acquire a maximum of just over 288.6 million shares, representing 9.78 percent of its share capital.



